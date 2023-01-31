ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Six-year-old Michigan boy causes flood of deliveries, spending $1,000 on Grubhub

By Luke Gentile
 5 days ago

A young boy in Michigan spent at least $1,000 on Grubhub Saturday, causing a flood of deliveries from multiple restaurants to descend on his family home.

Keith Stonehouse was in his Detroit-area home Saturday enjoying a night with his 6-year-old son Mason while his wife was away when the food began arriving at his door, according to a report.

Large orders of salads, jumbo shrimp, chicken pita sandwiches, shawarma, ice cream, chili cheese fries, rice, and grape leaves were just some of the orders that began arriving.

"This was like something out of a Saturday Night Live skit," Stonehouse said. "I was probably a 9.5 out of 10 anger while it was happening. The next day, I was at an eight, and now, I'm at about a three. I don't really find it funny yet, but I can laugh with people a little bit. It's a lot of money, and it kind of came out of nowhere."

The father said he had let Mason use his phone to play a game before the young boy went to bed, the report noted.

Instead, it appears the boy went wild on the Grubhub app.

"He's 6, so it doesn't kind of sink in. It's not like if our 13-year-old did this, then it would sink in to him," Stonehouse said. "Trying to explain this to a 6-year-old, we told him we took money out of his piggy bank to pay for this bag of food and this one and so on. We could tell he was upset, but we don't know if it has really sunk in. That's the frustrating part."

Mason had spent so much money that Chase Bank sent a fraud alert to Stonehouse, according to the report.

Chase had declined a $439 order from Happy’s Pizza, but a $183 order of jumbo shrimp from the location still managed to arrive at the family's door.

As the orders piled up, Stonehouse said he put two and two together, but there was nothing he could do to stop the orders from arriving.

"I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up, and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff. My wife owns 'A Slice of Heaven Cakes' bakery, and it was a big wedding weekend, so I thought it was just someone dropping off decorative stuff they used from her. But it was from Leo's Coney Island. I said, 'What the heck?'" he said.

"The doorbell rang again, and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out. I finally asked one of them what they were delivering. He said we ordered chicken shawarmas. I took the food, and then it hit me. I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account, and it was getting drained."

When all efforts to stop the deliveries proved futile, Stonehouse began filling the family's refrigerators, which they have several of, given Stonehouse's wife's bakery business.

"While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did, and this is the only part that makes me laugh. I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good, and he puts his hand up and stops me and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?' I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do," the father said.

"I knew this could happen, but you just don't think your kid is going to do something like this. He's definitely smart enough, I just didn't expect it."

