Washington, DC

Libertarian Party slammed for featuring convicted child sex offender at anti-war rally

By Gabe Kaminsky, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Washington Examiner

White House defends 'highly respected' Omar from antisemitism charges

The White House defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday following her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the new Republican majority, saying she has apologized for past comments employing antisemitic tropes. Omar was booted from the panel from the full House not long after Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner

Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning

The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
GREENVILLE, SC
Washington Examiner

Stop trying to scare black people: Police are not the enemy

In the wake of the awful Memphis , Tennessee, death-by-cop case, two things can and should happen simultaneously. First, to the extent that otherwise inexplicable disparities show police more often mistreating people of color than they mistreat white people — and the disparities exist, but they are marginal, not in overwhelming disproportion — then every effort must be made to eliminate those disparities.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Washington Examiner

Hunter Biden's harassment problem

More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...
Washington Examiner

Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says

President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Rubio calls Chinese spy balloon a 'clear message' to US ahead of SOTU

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) contended that China's suspected spy balloon was a "clear message" to the United States. "It's not a coincidence that this happens leading up to the State of the Union address, leading up to Blinken's visit to China. The Chinese knew that this was going to be spotted. They knew that we were going to have to react to it. They flew it over military installations and sensitive sites," Rubio said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants

The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
Washington Examiner

Media still can’t admit they got duped on Russia hoax

Donald Trump has many faults, but that in no way excuses how the industries biggest brands, including CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, completely abandoned their journalistic standards when reporting on the former president. Former New York Times investigative journalist Jeff Gerth has written a four-part, 24,000...

