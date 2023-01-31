Libertarian Party slammed for featuring convicted child sex offender at anti-war rally

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) contended that China's suspected spy balloon was a "clear message" to the United States. "It's not a coincidence that this happens leading up to the State of the Union address, leading up to Blinken's visit to China. The Chinese knew that this was going to be spotted. They knew that we were going to have to react to it. They flew it over military installations and sensitive sites," Rubio said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

