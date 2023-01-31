Libertarian Party slammed for featuring convicted child sex offender at anti-war rally

Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Law barring domestic violence offenders from possessing guns unconstitutional, court rules
A federal criminal statute preventing gun ownership by people subject to domestic violence restraining orders is unconstitutional under Supreme Court precedent, an appeals court ruled Thursday. Under the Supreme Court's new Second Amendment standard established in the landmark New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case last summer, a...
White House defends 'highly respected' Omar from antisemitism charges
The White House defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday following her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the new Republican majority, saying she has apologized for past comments employing antisemitic tropes. Omar was booted from the panel from the full House not long after Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
Crenshaw speculates secret McCarthy side deal was reason for Homeland chair defeat
EXCLUSIVE — A House Republican who was a serious contender to become the next Homeland Security chair suggested private deals Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made with House Freedom Caucus members to secure the gavel may have doomed his bid. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had been making moves to lead...
Stop trying to scare black people: Police are not the enemy
In the wake of the awful Memphis , Tennessee, death-by-cop case, two things can and should happen simultaneously. First, to the extent that otherwise inexplicable disparities show police more often mistreating people of color than they mistreat white people — and the disparities exist, but they are marginal, not in overwhelming disproportion — then every effort must be made to eliminate those disparities.
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Garland goes on offense to protect firearms ban appeals court ruled unconstitutional
Attorney General Merrick Garland went on the offensive Thursday after an appeals court ruled the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, vowing to "seek further review" of the decision. In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Hunter Biden's harassment problem
More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...
Hunter Biden's DOJ laptop investigation demand may pose problem for president: Watchdogs
EXCLUSIVE — Hunter Biden has opened his father, President Joe Biden, up to a possible conflict of interest by demanding the Justice Department investigate people who he alleges disseminated the contents on his infamous abandoned laptop, according to government watchdog groups. The younger Biden's legal team called on the...
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
Crenshaw wants Congress to declare war against Mexican cartels 'poisoning' Americans with fentanyl
EXCLUSIVE — A border state lawmaker will debut a bill to stomp out fentanyl production and smuggling by Mexican criminal organizations formulated to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans. The forthcoming Declaring War on the Cartels Act of 2023 from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) would drastically expand the U.S....
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Rubio calls Chinese spy balloon a 'clear message' to US ahead of SOTU
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) contended that China's suspected spy balloon was a "clear message" to the United States. "It's not a coincidence that this happens leading up to the State of the Union address, leading up to Blinken's visit to China. The Chinese knew that this was going to be spotted. They knew that we were going to have to react to it. They flew it over military installations and sensitive sites," Rubio said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.
Could Michelle Obama become the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee?
During an interview on Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was asked if President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024. She said yes. Asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, she replied, “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team.”. If you were thinking...
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
State of Our Union: Biden and the Democratic Party have lost control of crime
The crime surge that followed the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 has continued unabated in many major American cities. In some, the issue has only become worse. Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco were among the cities that reported an increase in crime in...
Media still can’t admit they got duped on Russia hoax
Donald Trump has many faults, but that in no way excuses how the industries biggest brands, including CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, completely abandoned their journalistic standards when reporting on the former president. Former New York Times investigative journalist Jeff Gerth has written a four-part, 24,000...
