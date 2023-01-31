ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County

Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
pahomepage.com

Gun violence declining in the City of York

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy