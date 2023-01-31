Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Largest building in Lancaster County could help transform downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster will be adding a new 20-story residential tower to their skyline. Called the Mosaic, a Willow Valley Communities' project, this brand-new senior living residential community high rise will be the tallest building in Lancaster County. The tower will stand on the old LNP print production...
WGAL
Preservationist trying to save historic Hoke House in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For what could be the final time, the historic Hoke House in Spring Grove, York County, will be illuminated on Thursday evening. The electricity to the 250-year-old stone house will be turned off on Friday and will likely be demolished soon. The Hoke House dates...
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County
Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions on Route 30 between York and Lancaster
PennDot says to expect nighttime lane restrictions next week on the Route 30 Wrights Ferry Bridge. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. Lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through...
WGAL
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
pahomepage.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
abc27.com
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
pahomepage.com
Gun violence declining in the City of York
Gun violence declining in the City of York
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
At least four Chick-fil-As are under development in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
WGAL
City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Once Just a Hobby, Berwyn Man Morphs Firewood Cutting Into Something More
Production day in Lancaster County for James Stango, a Berwyn-based wood supplier. He seasons and sells his wood by species. Berwyn resident James Stango, a full-time CPA for two decades, started cutting his own firewood 12 years ago as a hobby, just to heat his home, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
