Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches. The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint...
SFGate
Pope hits back at critics who used Pope Benedict XVI
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis accused some of his critics Sunday of taking advantage of Pope Benedict XVI’s death to score ideological points in the latest salvo in the partisan divide of the Catholic Church. During an airborne news conference returning from South Sudan, Francis...
SFGate
EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold
BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Unfortunately, it's not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It's a perpetual nightmare.
SFGate
Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star killed
DIWANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called “honor killing” of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women. Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba...
SFGate
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
SFGate
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general turned autocrat dies at 79
Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistani army general who seized power in 1999 and ruled the impoverished Muslim-majority nation for nine tumultuous years before being forced from power, died early Sunday in Dubai, where he had been living in exile and battling a rare internal disease called amyloidosis. He was 79. His...
Comments / 0