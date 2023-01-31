Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Tax Season Got Off to a Rough Start in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Revenue acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the department. The mailing address on the outside, however, doesn’t match up with the information contained on the forms.
Portland at ‘crossroads’ on homelessness, crime, livability, annual business poll finds
A majority of Portland area voters remain pessimistic about quality of life as well as the overall state of homelessness, crime and Oregon’s largest city, but the white-hot fury that’s driven negative perceptions over the last few years appears to be waning. Those are among the findings of...
Analysis: Portland Public Schools’ communications team costs as much as a school
While Portland Public Schools has warned of dwindling funding and shrinking budgets, a central office department has grown noticeably over the past year.
Lake Oswego investment adviser, known for KATU appearances, to lose licenses
A Lake Oswego investment adviser who attracted some of his customers with frequent appearances on a local television station will soon lose his license to operate in Oregon. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation accused David Swanson of defrauding several of his elderly clients. On Thursday, the division permanently revoked Swanson’s investment adviser and insurance licenses. The revocation goes into effect March 1.
Hundreds of Portland workers strike, marking city’s first employee walkout in decades
Portland’s first municipal strike in more than 20 years began Thursday as hundreds of public employees who provide essential city services walked off the job. The action comes as members of Laborers’ Local 483 and city leaders remain unable to agree on a new union contract despite months of negotiations.
psuvanguard.com
Rent is too damn high
For years, residents of Portland have been driven out of their homes due to rising rent costs. No one should have to live on the streets, especially if it’s just because they’re short on money. When discussing this topic, it’s important to remember who sets, collects and enforces rent: landlords play a central role in the housing crisis, and they must take more responsibility in solving it—or they must be forced to.
Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
The Daily Score
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work
At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village
The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
oregonbusiness.com
5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market
Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
Oregon Craft Beer Month, Zwickelmania light up dark months: Oregon Brews and News
Out of Dry January we go straight into one of the slowest months in the craft beer world. In other words, many breweries are basically just trying to scrape through the winter. Some aid comes, though, as February is Oregon Craft Beer Month. The Oregon Brewers Guild will highlight the...
Thousands of high-income households failed to pay Portland area taxes to fund homeless services, preschool
Two Portland area programs approved by voters and bankrolled mostly or exclusively by high-income households have yet to collect millions of dollars in delinquent taxes, according to local government officials. Almost a quarter of the six-figure households that owed a Metro tax to fund homeless services failed to pay it...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
Portland Public Schools will close its online school; more cuts may follow
Portland-area school districts are bracing for budget austerity in the coming school year, after a relatively flush few years underwritten by an influx of pandemic-era federal aid and new sources of state funding. The first casualty is Portland Public Schools’ Online Learning Academy, which will cease operations in June as...
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
opb.org
Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets
Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
