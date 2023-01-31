ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Season Got Off to a Rough Start in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Revenue acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the department. The mailing address on the outside, however, doesn’t match up with the information contained on the forms.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Lake Oswego investment adviser, known for KATU appearances, to lose licenses

A Lake Oswego investment adviser who attracted some of his customers with frequent appearances on a local television station will soon lose his license to operate in Oregon. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation accused David Swanson of defrauding several of his elderly clients. On Thursday, the division permanently revoked Swanson’s investment adviser and insurance licenses. The revocation goes into effect March 1.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
psuvanguard.com

Rent is too damn high

For years, residents of Portland have been driven out of their homes due to rising rent costs. No one should have to live on the streets, especially if it’s just because they’re short on money. When discussing this topic, it’s important to remember who sets, collects and enforces rent: landlords play a central role in the housing crisis, and they must take more responsibility in solving it—or they must be forced to.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Daily Score

With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Operator announced for Portland’s 3rd safe rest village

The Salvation Army will operate the third of Portland’s six safe rest sites for homeless individuals, which is expected to soon open in Northeast Portland. The city said Friday that an opening date for its first safe sleep RV and vehicle parking camp on Northeast Sunderland Avenue near Portland International Airport will be announced after the city-county office of homeless services and the Salvation Army finalize budgetary details and an operating agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market

Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon City officials worry drivers will avoid tolls on Interstate 205 and use already congested streets

Oregon Department of Transportation leaders are looking to implement tolling on Interstate 205 over the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges. The first toll could go into effect as early as next year. The state agency also plans to use a program of congestion pricing, where tolls are higher during the busiest times of the day. new revenue will pay for highway and bridge improvements, including seismic upgrades, and relieve congestion.
OREGON CITY, OR
