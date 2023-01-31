For the first time ever, Ohio State’s lacrosse teams have a home of their own. Until this year, Ohio State’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs have shared facilities with the football team, practicing at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and playing their games inside Ohio Stadium. That presented challenges for the lacrosse teams, as there are numerous other Ohio State sports teams who also practice at the WHAC while they played home games on a field designed for football in a mostly empty Shoe.

