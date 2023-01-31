ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Searching For Third Straight Win in Ann Arbor For the First Time Since 1971

Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes are dwindling with each passing game. Michigan (12-10, 6-5 B1G) Crisler Center 1 p.m. CBS. Regardless of what happens in the regular season, the Buckeyes can still earn a bid by winning the Big Ten Tournament. But unless things change in a hurry, they won’t have an easy road given their 12th-place standing in the conference. With an 11-11 record overall, TeamRankings.com gives Ohio State just a 23% chance to receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus

Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin

Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Lacrosse Teams Already Seeing Benefits of Finally Having Their Own Stadium Entering 2023 Season

For the first time ever, Ohio State’s lacrosse teams have a home of their own. Until this year, Ohio State’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs have shared facilities with the football team, practicing at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and playing their games inside Ohio Stadium. That presented challenges for the lacrosse teams, as there are numerous other Ohio State sports teams who also practice at the WHAC while they played home games on a field designed for football in a mostly empty Shoe.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job

The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Wisconsin Holds Off Ohio State At Home, 65-60, As Buckeyes Fall to .500 on the Season

Wisconsin sustained a furious comeback effort late to walk out of the Schottenstein Center with a win over the Buckeyes. In a game that saw Chris Holtmann get ejected in the first half after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, frequent Ohio State turnovers and sluggish offense allowed Wisconsin to build a double-digit lead early. The Badgers took a 43-27 lead into halftime, and the Buckeyes had to play the entire second half without their head coach on the sideline.
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

3rd suspect in fatal 2022 shooting at east Columbus bar arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third suspect in the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last year is now in custody. Police arrested 48-year-old Lee Gill III on Wednesday and charged him with one count of murder. The arrest and charge stem from the shooting death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler on Oct. 26, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

