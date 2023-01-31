Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Searching For Third Straight Win in Ann Arbor For the First Time Since 1971
Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes are dwindling with each passing game. Michigan (12-10, 6-5 B1G) Crisler Center 1 p.m. CBS. Regardless of what happens in the regular season, the Buckeyes can still earn a bid by winning the Big Ten Tournament. But unless things change in a hurry, they won’t have an easy road given their 12th-place standing in the conference. With an 11-11 record overall, TeamRankings.com gives Ohio State just a 23% chance to receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus
Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin
Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Lacrosse Teams Already Seeing Benefits of Finally Having Their Own Stadium Entering 2023 Season
For the first time ever, Ohio State’s lacrosse teams have a home of their own. Until this year, Ohio State’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs have shared facilities with the football team, practicing at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and playing their games inside Ohio Stadium. That presented challenges for the lacrosse teams, as there are numerous other Ohio State sports teams who also practice at the WHAC while they played home games on a field designed for football in a mostly empty Shoe.
Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job
The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Holds Off Ohio State At Home, 65-60, As Buckeyes Fall to .500 on the Season
Wisconsin sustained a furious comeback effort late to walk out of the Schottenstein Center with a win over the Buckeyes. In a game that saw Chris Holtmann get ejected in the first half after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, frequent Ohio State turnovers and sluggish offense allowed Wisconsin to build a double-digit lead early. The Badgers took a 43-27 lead into halftime, and the Buckeyes had to play the entire second half without their head coach on the sideline.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Ohio State AD Gene Smith Makes Decision About Big Ten Commissioner Job
The Big Ten is in search of a new commissioner after Kevin Warren left his post last month to become the new president for the Chicago Bears. We can now cross one name off the list of contenders. Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith, whose name had garnered quite a bit of speculation for the ...
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman.
Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
3rd suspect in fatal 2022 shooting at east Columbus bar arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third suspect in the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last year is now in custody. Police arrested 48-year-old Lee Gill III on Wednesday and charged him with one count of murder. The arrest and charge stem from the shooting death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler on Oct. 26, 2022.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
