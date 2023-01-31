Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Paving on Sela Ward Parkway resumes Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said drivers can expect to see crews back at work on Sela Ward Parkway Friday. The plan is to work through the weekend and complete the paving on Monday, Feb. 6. Rain prevented crews from finishing this week. “We have to get...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City. The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020. Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of...
WTOK-TV
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WTOK-TV
Wildcat Wagon visits Meridian kindergarteners
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kindergarteners from all over Meridian got a special surprise as the Wildcat Wagon made an unexpected appearance at their schools. The Wildcat Wagon awarded 173 kindergarteners for their reading achievements. Meridian Public School District gave students who made above a 605 on their Star Early Literacy Test a book of their choice. MPSD Early Literacy Coordinator Sheila Radcliff said the fun tradition promotes the children’s love for reading.
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
WLBT
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
Three arrested after chase in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
WTOK-TV
Quitman boys and girls basketball both cruise to victory over Newton County
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman’s boys and girls basketball teams both picked up victories over Newton County ahead of the district tournament. The Lady Panthers started on the court getting the first score of the game but it would not be until the second half when they would start to dominate.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
WTOK-TV
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
WTOK-TV
Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show was held in the Temple Theatre today. Collectors from all over the southeast gathered today to display their artifacts to the public and while some are just for display you would also have a chance to purchase some of the highly collectible arrowheads.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:47 PM on February 1,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
WTOK-TV
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been indicted for DUI manslaughter related to a wreck that happened Oct. 10, 2021. William David Burcham, 63, is facing the charge for a wreck on Highway 39 near John Stennis Drive. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Vance Miller died...
WTOK-TV
MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado. The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The Eagles and the Dolphins go back...
Comments / 0