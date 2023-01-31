ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Sneak peek inside San Antonio chef Steve McHugh's new Austin restaurant

Bucking the recent (and growing) trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio, chef Steve McHugh just debuted his first concept in Austin. The eagerly-awaited Luminaire opened February 1 at the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, along with a second concept, Las Bis.Located at 721 Congress Avenue, details of the new hotel and its restaurants were released in fall 2022, sparking excitement from anyone already familiar with McHugh's work at Cured and Landrace. For the initial announcement, CultureMap connected with the six-time James Beard finalist to hear what to expect at the new outpost, while an updated announcement this week...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Beyoncé comes home to Texas as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour

Hear ye, Texas: Our queen is coming. Houston-born Beyoncé will grace the Lone Star State with her presence on two different stops as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. San Antonio Beyhive fans will have to travel, but hey, at least she's coming.She'll first stop in Dallas on September 21, where she'll play at the AT&T Stadium before heading to her hometown on September 23 at Houston's NRG Stadium.Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here....
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Queer Black Womanhood

Specific spaces are necessary, even in the already specific realm of queerness. Such is the power of nonprofit Queer Black Women Alliance, a local (for now) organization dedicated to elevating the mental health and business pursuits of LGBTQ Black women. They throw many delightful social events, like bowling nights, roller skate parties, and even an upcoming lingerie soiree just in time for Valentine's Day. This Sunday they'll be holding a family-friendly park get-together at Mt. Playmore, noon to 3pm, so queer Black women with kiddos can enjoy time with other adults while their little ones play.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas

In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
