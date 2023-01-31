Read full article on original website
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Sneak peek inside San Antonio chef Steve McHugh's new Austin restaurant
Bucking the recent (and growing) trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio, chef Steve McHugh just debuted his first concept in Austin. The eagerly-awaited Luminaire opened February 1 at the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, along with a second concept, Las Bis.Located at 721 Congress Avenue, details of the new hotel and its restaurants were released in fall 2022, sparking excitement from anyone already familiar with McHugh's work at Cured and Landrace. For the initial announcement, CultureMap connected with the six-time James Beard finalist to hear what to expect at the new outpost, while an updated announcement this week...
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
Beyoncé comes home to Texas as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour
Hear ye, Texas: Our queen is coming. Houston-born Beyoncé will grace the Lone Star State with her presence on two different stops as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. San Antonio Beyhive fans will have to travel, but hey, at least she's coming.She'll first stop in Dallas on September 21, where she'll play at the AT&T Stadium before heading to her hometown on September 23 at Houston's NRG Stadium.Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here....
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Queer Black Womanhood
Specific spaces are necessary, even in the already specific realm of queerness. Such is the power of nonprofit Queer Black Women Alliance, a local (for now) organization dedicated to elevating the mental health and business pursuits of LGBTQ Black women. They throw many delightful social events, like bowling nights, roller skate parties, and even an upcoming lingerie soiree just in time for Valentine's Day. This Sunday they'll be holding a family-friendly park get-together at Mt. Playmore, noon to 3pm, so queer Black women with kiddos can enjoy time with other adults while their little ones play.
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets in & around Houston
All eyes are now on the Dallas Mavericks to get the winning going, as the Dallas Cowboys fell short in the NFL Playoffs; thankfully they don't have to shoulder everything winning thanks to the Texas Lottery.
2022 Little Woods murder suspect, arrested in Austin, TX
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Little Woods neighborhood.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
Dallas Observer
Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas
In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Click2Houston.com
On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨
HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897. What was this...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
fox7austin.com
North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
