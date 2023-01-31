ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Top Georgia Target Delays Decision, What It Means

By Connor Jackson
 5 days ago

UGAs top remaining 2023 target has delayed his decision.

For months, Georgia has been in hot pursuit of Duce Robinson, the top TE in the 2023 class. UGA has been among the favorites for Robinson, an Arizona native. Unfortunately, Dawgs fans will have to wait a little longer for some closure on Robinson.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Robinson is not expected to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. Over the next few months, Robinson will have some big decisions to make as he weighs playing CFB or heading to the MLB draft in July.

According to Perfect Game, Robinson is a top 300 prospect for the upcoming MLB draft. The 6'6 athlete has drawn some comparisons to Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Robinson is following in the footsteps of his father, who was another dual sport athlete that was drafted by the Minnesota Twins.

Throughout his recruitment, Robinson has accumulated over 2 dozen offers. Georgia, USC, Texas, and Alabama have seemingly separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

For now, fans everywhere will have to play the waiting game. Should Robinson choose to head to the college ranks, Georgia is still seen as the primary threat. There is an opportunity that Robinson ultimately signs this summer with Georiga. There are plenty of previous examples of top-end talents delaying their decisions into the summer. Most recently, J.T. Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State in July after graduation from high school.

MakeItMakeSense ?
5d ago

Congratulations Mr.Robinson. Definitely wish you the best life has to offer in your decision-making. imo Baseball has better longevity and more rewards. 🙏🏽 👊🏾

