Ozzy Osbourne had no way of knowing at the time that his Ozzfest 2018 New Year's Eve bash at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., would be the last full concert of his career. The Prince of Darkness launched his No More Tours 2 farewell voyage in April 2018, with plans to be on the road at least through 2020. But many health issues (and the coronavirus pandemic) forced Osbourne to repeatedly postpone the shows, leading to his definitive retirement from touring in February 2023.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO