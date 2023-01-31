ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Tom Petty’s Spectacular $9.85 Million Malibu Beach House for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Tom Petty's lavish beach house in Malibu is for sale, and pictures show a luxury getaway that offers stunning views of the ocean. The late rocker's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom beach house in an exclusive area of Malibu is on the market for $9.85 million, and its listing calls it a "masterpiece in wood, brick and stone," touting its "appeal, abundant views and cabin-like ambiance."
MALIBU, CA
106.3 The Buzz

Revisiting Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne had no way of knowing at the time that his Ozzfest 2018 New Year's Eve bash at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., would be the last full concert of his career. The Prince of Darkness launched his No More Tours 2 farewell voyage in April 2018, with plans to be on the road at least through 2020. But many health issues (and the coronavirus pandemic) forced Osbourne to repeatedly postpone the shows, leading to his definitive retirement from touring in February 2023.
INGLEWOOD, CA
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy