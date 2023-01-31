Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa Valley Medical Center on statewide financial shortage for hospitals
A new study released by Kaufman Hall and the Alabama Hospital Association shows 50% of Alabama hospitals are operating in negative margins. That means their production costs are more than the total revenue being received. “What we find is that in 2022 in the state of Alabama, it turned out...
ABC 33/40 News
COVID vaccine developments boost UAB scientists' search for elusive HIV vaccine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kendall Lawson and his colleagues at AIDS Alabama can't help but imagine what their job might be like if HIV was an illness which could simply be vaccinated against. "There's probably not a day that goes by that we don't have some type of discussion about...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Improving weather today, still breezy and cold
RADAR CHECK: Rain lingers across parts of Southeast Alabama early this morning, but it will be ending soon and all of the state will enjoy a mostly sunny day. We note temperatures have dropped below freezing over some of the northern counties, and some patchy “black ice” is possible there where water is still standing. Look for highs in the 40s across North Alabama today, with 50s to the south. A brisk north wind will make it feel cooler. Tonight will be clear and cold with many places dipping into the 20s.
ABC 33/40 News
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
ABC 33/40 News
More Alabama inmates to be released to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — More Alabama inmates are scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision Friday as part of a recently amended law that passed in 2021 to alleviate overcrowding in Alabama prisons. The law went into effect January 31. The Alabama Department of Corrections said approximately 170-200 will...
ABC 33/40 News
Local sheriff's office struggles with loss of funds following new permitless carry law
Recent legislation passed in Alabama allowing permitless carry for gun owners is now posing financial problems for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. The office has seen a 45% decrease in permit purchases in just the first month of permitless carry going into effect. It is predicting at least a $350,000 annual loss now that buying a permit is merely optional for gun owners.
ABC 33/40 News
Police issue alert for missing 16-year-old girl
A missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair County. The Odenville Police Department posted to social media Saturday afternoon asking for the public's help to locate 16-year-old Natalee Cramer who was last seen Jan. 30. Police said she was seen around 6 p.m. that night in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane.
Comments / 0