ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Improving weather today, still breezy and cold

RADAR CHECK: Rain lingers across parts of Southeast Alabama early this morning, but it will be ending soon and all of the state will enjoy a mostly sunny day. We note temperatures have dropped below freezing over some of the northern counties, and some patchy “black ice” is possible there where water is still standing. Look for highs in the 40s across North Alabama today, with 50s to the south. A brisk north wind will make it feel cooler. Tonight will be clear and cold with many places dipping into the 20s.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
MEMPHIS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

More Alabama inmates to be released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — More Alabama inmates are scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision Friday as part of a recently amended law that passed in 2021 to alleviate overcrowding in Alabama prisons. The law went into effect January 31. The Alabama Department of Corrections said approximately 170-200 will...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Local sheriff's office struggles with loss of funds following new permitless carry law

Recent legislation passed in Alabama allowing permitless carry for gun owners is now posing financial problems for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. The office has seen a 45% decrease in permit purchases in just the first month of permitless carry going into effect. It is predicting at least a $350,000 annual loss now that buying a permit is merely optional for gun owners.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police issue alert for missing 16-year-old girl

A missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair County. The Odenville Police Department posted to social media Saturday afternoon asking for the public's help to locate 16-year-old Natalee Cramer who was last seen Jan. 30. Police said she was seen around 6 p.m. that night in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy