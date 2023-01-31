RADAR CHECK: Rain lingers across parts of Southeast Alabama early this morning, but it will be ending soon and all of the state will enjoy a mostly sunny day. We note temperatures have dropped below freezing over some of the northern counties, and some patchy “black ice” is possible there where water is still standing. Look for highs in the 40s across North Alabama today, with 50s to the south. A brisk north wind will make it feel cooler. Tonight will be clear and cold with many places dipping into the 20s.

