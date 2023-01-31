ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNY neighbors brave the cold temperatures

GEDDES, N.Y. — There was plenty of snowfall and wind as well as freezing temperatures and many Central New Yorkers decided to spend the cold winter day inside, but some didn’t. The fast-falling snow and the freezing temperatures had Central New Yorkers take it easy on the roads...
AAA provides driving tips for hazardous weather

Syracuse, N.Y. — The roads in Central New York last night were covered in snow with very little visibility making it difficult to drive in. Although CNY is no stranger to hazardous weather, one Central New York native still gets nervous driving when the roads are covered in snow.
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
