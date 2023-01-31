Read full article on original website
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns
The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
Quarterbacks in the 2023 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as Freshmen
National signing day wrapped up Wednesday, and a number of teams across the country locked down talented quarterbacks. While there's no way to predict if any of them will see the field immediately, a few are good enough to play right away. While that used to be a rarity, we're...
Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event
The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Rips New NFL Pro Bowl Format: 'This S--t Is Stupid'
Count Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs among those who aren't in favor of the NFL's new Pro Bowl format. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs said Saturday of the Pro Bowl Games, "This s--t is stupid." Since the finalization of the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the...
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent
The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'
As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
Report: Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans from 49ers as HC Draws 'Rave Reviews' Around NFL
The Houston Texans seemingly made a good call in hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the team's next head coach. The move has "drawn rave reviews around the league," according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday. Ryans led a defense that ranked No. 1 in...
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K
Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: 'Pretty Major Surprise' If Patriots Trade for Cardinals WR
If DeAndre Hopkins is traded this offseason, don't expect it to be to the New England Patriots. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, "Never say never, but it would be viewed as a pretty major surprise if the Patriots traded for [Hopkins]." Howe added that Hopkins "fell out of...
NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton
People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
