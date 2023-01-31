ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns

The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl

Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event

The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
MOBILE, AL
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent

The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'

As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator

With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Skepticism' Broncos QB Can Be 'Salvaged' by Sean Payton

People around the NFL are reportedly unsure if the arrival of head coach Sean Payton can get Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back on track. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there is "skepticism" that Wilson can be "salvaged" by Payton after the veteran quarterback had a nightmarish first season with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy