Dixonville, PA

WJAC TV

Crews battle fire in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
ELK COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CRASHES, UTILITY LINES DOWN REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
BEDFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
CORSICA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Collides with Guide Rail in Bigler Township

BIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injury after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail in Bigler Township early Friday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Friday, January 27, on a snow-covered Main Street, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.
BIGLER, PA
wtae.com

Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole, Tree

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was rushed to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Huston Township on Friday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, January 27, on State Park Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating

A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
BROOKVILLE, PA

