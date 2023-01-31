Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.

