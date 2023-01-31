Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Crews battle fire in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
wccsradio.com
CRASHES, UTILITY LINES DOWN REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Another active afternoon was reported by Indiana County 911 as first responders were dispatched for several calls on Thursday. Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department would be called out twice yesterday. The first call was at 3:20 PM to assist LifeStat Ambulance Service for an incident on Iselin Road in Young Township. The second call would come 8:11 PM as firefighters would join crews from the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments, State Police and Lifestat Ambulance for a vehicle accident on Park Drive. No details have been released on the accident.
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
Woman accused of assaulting Lower Burrell officers, EMT responding to fight over empty liquor bottle
A woman accused of repeatedly punching a family member in the face when he polished off the last shot of cognac during a night of heavy drinking faces felony charges after Lower Burrell police said she attacked officers and medics who responded to her home. Tia Anastasia Collins, 24, of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Collides with Guide Rail in Bigler Township
BIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injury after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail in Bigler Township early Friday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Friday, January 27, on a snow-covered Main Street, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.
wtae.com
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole, Tree
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was rushed to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Huston Township on Friday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, January 27, on State Park Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Wanted man charged after battling with Lower Burrell officers, police say
A man awaiting trial on a felony strangulation charge was accused by Lower Burrell police of driving with a suspended license in a car that had no insurance and had an expired registration and inspection. Thomas Henry Suppers Jr., 37, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street in Vandergrift was...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating
A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
WJAC TV
Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Interstate 80; no injuries reported
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company say a tractor-trailer fire caused heavy delays on Interstate 80 in Rush Township Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say crews from both Centre and Clearfield counties were dispatched to the fire, located near the 141 eastbound mile marker.
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
