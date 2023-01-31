ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham teacher opens up about decision to retire early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kristina Black spent nearly three decades preparing students in Birmingham City Schools for the future. But she says come 2019, it was no longer the same job she fell in love with. "Lack of support from administration, it was key," Black recalls. "You know, it was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Military monument almost complete in Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville. Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument. The...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Protecting Good’ helps dozens of households get fortified roofs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold, rainy day was the perfect backdrop for an event focused on better preparing Birmingham’s northside for severe weather. A new public-private partnership is helping revitalize Birmingham’s historic northside neighborhoods. The joint effort is between several organizations, including the City of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Insurance, and Protective Life Corporation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st

Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Record-setting endowment to be used to recruit STEM professors to UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has 100 million reasons to smile today. That’s how much the new Richard Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is worth, all of it coming from congressional funding. The Shelby Endowment was a major topic earlier today during the UA board of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Search for pregnant mother's killer continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues for the gunman who killed a pregnant Birmingham mother and shot two children. Corieonna Hines was gunned down Tuesday night inside her apartment along 9th Avenue West. That's about two blocks north of Legion Field's parking lots. Hines' 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy