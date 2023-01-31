Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023
Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
ABC 33/40 News
Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release
Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
ABC 33/40 News
COVID vaccine developments boost UAB scientists' search for elusive HIV vaccine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kendall Lawson and his colleagues at AIDS Alabama can't help but imagine what their job might be like if HIV was an illness which could simply be vaccinated against. "There's probably not a day that goes by that we don't have some type of discussion about...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person alert issued for man last heard from in November 2022
The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a man who was last heard from in November 2022. 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Barclays Jr. was reported missing two weeks ago on Jan. 19 but he was last heard from months prior to that report. Police said his family last heard from him in November when he told them he may be going to Georgia.
ABC 33/40 News
Police issue alert for missing 16-year-old girl
A missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair County. The Odenville Police Department posted to social media Saturday afternoon asking for the public's help to locate 16-year-old Natalee Cramer who was last seen Jan. 30. Police said she was seen around 6 p.m. that night in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB survives at home despite turnovers, FIU comeback
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — UAB saw a 19-point lead completely evaporate during Saturday's game against Florida International at Bartow Arena. It was bringing back some bad memories of UAB's recent losing streak which featured a rough final minutes in a loss at Florida International earlier this season. But despite...
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM says testing shows 'no discernable impact' on water quality from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The results of ongoing water testing indicates the underground fire at the Moody vegetative waste disposal site does not appear to be having any discernable effect at this time on the water quality of nearby streams, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced Friday. ADEM...
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood
There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
ABC 33/40 News
'It's an overreach': City set to vote on short-term rental restrictions
The city of Hoover is set to vote on restrictions over short-term rentals at their next city council meeting. The city of Hoover believes there are around 100 to 200 Airbnb's operating throughout the city. Currently, there are no regulations for short-term rentals. That could all change on Monday night if the ordinance is passed as it is. Councilman Steve McClinton thinks it's a matter of property rights.
Comments / 0