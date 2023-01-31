ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle

SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's Harborview Medical Center sees 'dramatic increase' in gunshot patients

SEATTLE — New data from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shows the staff at the level 1 trauma center treated 526 patients with gunshot wounds in 2022. Dr. Eileen Bulger, the chief of surgery at Harborview, said the hospital has recorded a "dramatic increase" in firearm injury cases since 2020. That year the hospital treated 401 gunshot wound victims. That number has been increasing since 2018 when the hospital treated 308 gunshot victims.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused in deadly hammer attack in downtown Seattle pleads not guilty

SEATTLE — The man accused in a deadly hammer attack in downtown Seattle pleaded not guilty Thursday to first degree murder charges. A KOMO News crew was inside the courtroom when 34-year-old Christopher Martin appeared. According to police, the man is accused of attacking a 53-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
PARKLAND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy