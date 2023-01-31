Read full article on original website
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
KOMO News
Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle
SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
KOMO News
Everett man sentenced to prison for stealing police rifle during downtown Seattle protest
SEATTLE — A 26-year-old Everett man was sentenced to 16 months in prison Friday for taking a high-powered rifle from a police vehicle during a protest in downtown Seattle in May 2020. Jacob D. Little was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. Attorney...
KOMO News
Man arrested for barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home held on $30K bail
SEATTLE — A man accused of locking himself inside a Wallingford home for hours, destroying property inside while in an hours-long standoff with police waived his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. A judge set bail at $30,000. Seattle police were called to the 1900 block of North 46th...
KOMO News
Seattle's Harborview Medical Center sees 'dramatic increase' in gunshot patients
SEATTLE — New data from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shows the staff at the level 1 trauma center treated 526 patients with gunshot wounds in 2022. Dr. Eileen Bulger, the chief of surgery at Harborview, said the hospital has recorded a "dramatic increase" in firearm injury cases since 2020. That year the hospital treated 401 gunshot wound victims. That number has been increasing since 2018 when the hospital treated 308 gunshot victims.
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Seattle: Structural Racism Blamed for 40% Spike in Drug Overdoses and Deaths
Seattle Public Health has linked the rise in drug overdoses and deaths in Seattle and King County to structural racism, according to a statement by Sharon Bogan, a communications specialist at Seattle Public Health. The statement acknowledged that there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2021 and 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor.
KOMO News
Man accused in deadly hammer attack in downtown Seattle pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused in a deadly hammer attack in downtown Seattle pleaded not guilty Thursday to first degree murder charges. A KOMO News crew was inside the courtroom when 34-year-old Christopher Martin appeared. According to police, the man is accused of attacking a 53-year-old man with a...
KING-5
Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
KOMO News
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
