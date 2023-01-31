ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is a man who writes down his thoughts. And some of those handwritten musings over his decades of public service are now a part of a special counsel’s investigation into the handling of classified documents. It isn’t clear yet what the investigators...
WILMINGTON, DE
KGET 17

Election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they would make sweeping changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. So far, their efforts to make good on their promises are mixed, in some cases because their...
INDIANA STATE
KGET 17

House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats

The House on Thursday approved a resolution denouncing socialism in a bipartisan vote that fractured the Democratic caucus. The resolution overwhelmingly cleared the chamber in a 328-86-14 vote. The majority of Democrats — 109 of them — voted with all Republicans for the resolution, while 86 voted against it and 14 voted “present.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy