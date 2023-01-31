Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023
Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM says testing shows 'no discernable impact' on water quality from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The results of ongoing water testing indicates the underground fire at the Moody vegetative waste disposal site does not appear to be having any discernable effect at this time on the water quality of nearby streams, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced Friday. ADEM...
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Coosa, Elmore counties to close
Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama will close permanently this weekend. The recovery center in Rockford in Coosa County at the Rockford Baptist Church will close Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. The recovery center in Wetumpka in Elmore County at the Wetumpka Court House...
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
ABC 33/40 News
Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release
Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
wbrc.com
Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials said there are an alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County, only one month into the new year. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said they have already seen 47 suspected fatal overdoses so far this year. Officials are just waiting on lab reports to confirm the deaths. But, Yates said if it is truly 47 deaths in just one month, that is higher than they’ve seen in years. He said there’s no clear answer as to why.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
ABC 33/40 News
Skeletal remains found in Birmingham ditch identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The skeletal remains found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday have been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the remains were 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hamilton. Hamilton's remains were reportedly recovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, where the man lived. The...
Village Living
Mountain Brook residents complain about lengthy multimillion-dollar house construction
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood
There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
