Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023

Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Coosa, Elmore counties to close

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama will close permanently this weekend. The recovery center in Rockford in Coosa County at the Rockford Baptist Church will close Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. The recovery center in Wetumpka in Elmore County at the Wetumpka Court House...
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release

Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials said there are an alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County, only one month into the new year. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said they have already seen 47 suspected fatal overdoses so far this year. Officials are just waiting on lab reports to confirm the deaths. But, Yates said if it is truly 47 deaths in just one month, that is higher than they’ve seen in years. He said there’s no clear answer as to why.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
Two people shot inside Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
Skeletal remains found in Birmingham ditch identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The skeletal remains found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday have been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the remains were 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hamilton. Hamilton's remains were reportedly recovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, where the man lived. The...
No injuries reported after house fire in Southside neighborhood

There were no injuries reported Saturday morning as several Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Southside. BFR said the call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire at 1400 15th Ave. S. Crews were in defensive position when they arrived on scene.
