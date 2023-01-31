For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the time to win once again is right now. With the trade deadline less than a month away, that means it is also time to go “all in” once more. The Lightning have pushed all of their chips in at the last three trade deadlines. They have given up a total of five future first round draft picks and come away with two Stanley Cups and a third trip to the Final in a row. Clearly, the moves they have made have paid off with the impactful players they have brought in for the here and now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO