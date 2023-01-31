ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers

Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
Time for Lightning to Go “All in” Again

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the time to win once again is right now. With the trade deadline less than a month away, that means it is also time to go “all in” once more. The Lightning have pushed all of their chips in at the last three trade deadlines. They have given up a total of five future first round draft picks and come away with two Stanley Cups and a third trip to the Final in a row. Clearly, the moves they have made have paid off with the impactful players they have brought in for the here and now.
Reaction to Bucks’ guard Jrue Holiday being named a 2023 NBA All-Star

For the second time in his NBA career and his first time with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday was named an NBA All-Star Reserve. Holiday has been having a tremendous season thus far, having averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Aside from the steals average, all of those numbers are the best Holiday has posted as a member of the Bucks. With Khris Middleton missing most of the year due to injuries, Holiday has had to shoulder more of the load, and he has embraced the challenge. The guard has deservingly been recognized for his efforts by earning the prestigious All-Star nod, and he can add another accomplishment to his glowing resume.
