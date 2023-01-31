Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa 81, Illinois 79: Orange Krushed
Down by double-digits in the second half, things looked to be going downhill for the Iowa Hawkeyes as they hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini in Carver-Arena. Instead, the home team took advantage of being in the double-bonus on the back of a career day from Tony Perkins to come back — and hold on against Illinois, 81-79.
blackheartgoldpants.com
An Updated Look at the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Resume
A little over a week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were fresh off a pair of losses as the roller coaster ride of 2022-2023 took a dip downward. That, of course, came just after the home matchup against Northwestern derailed what looked like a five-game winning streak that itself changed the course of the season after the calendar turned to 2023.
blackheartgoldpants.com
How to watch Iowa vs Illinois, final thoughts, & game thread
When Iowa basketball’s schedule came out ahead of the season, I had this one circled. Saturday game against a border rival where the bad blood goes back decades and seems renewed, even if the games haven’t tilted their direction of late. The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5) will look...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Illinois: Preview and Illini stats
The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5) have lost five straight against the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4) with the last win dating back to February 2nd, 2020. Figures that every game since has felt like Groundhog Day with Iowa fighting to the end, sometimes having a lead, but not finishing it off for the win. Margins of 2, 5, 11, 4, & 2 belie the lopsided nature of the streak but to the victor go the spoils.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 12 Minnesota Preview
“Great big globs of greasy, grimy, gopher guts!”. -Carl Spackler from The Caddyshack Chronicles of a True Hawkeye Fan. I’m beyond excited to announce that we have been cordially invited north of the border to Mr. Eggum’s farm for the annual Great Gopher Hunt of 2023! Or the GGH23 as they call it up there. You know how those folk up there do. Since their discovery of the cellphone a few years back they’ve fallen hard for acronyms.
Comments / 0