Chris Eubank Jr to trigger rematch clause for Liam Smith fight
By Craig Daly: Liam Smith’s promoter Ben Shalom says that Chris Eubank Jr will be activating the rematch clause for a second fight against his fighter. If the rematch takes place, it would go down in late May in Anfield, Liverpool. Shalom says Eubank Jr’s “pride is hurt” from...
Eddie Hearn wants to quickly build Edgar Berlanga towards Canelo Alvarez fight
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is still interested in signing unbeaten super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga to his Matchroom stable and then building him up for a big-money cash-out against Canelo Alvarez. For Berlanga to get a lucrative fight against Canelo, he’ll need to prove himself by winning a couple...
Navarrete vs. Wilson – Tonight’s Live Results From Glendale
By Mark Eisner: Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KO) had to get up off the canvas to rally to stop Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) by a ninth round knockout to capture the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson badly...
Oscar Valdez will make Emanuel Navarrete pay for his mistakes says Tim Bradley
By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley says he believes that Oscar Valdez will make the sloppy Emanuel Navarrete pay for all the mistakes he made in Friday night’s fight against Liam Wilson at the Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The former two-division world champion Valdez had a smile on his...
Anthony Joshua & Jermaine Franklin agree to all terms for April 1st fight in London
By Brian Webber: Anthony Joshua & Jermain Franklin “agree to all terms” for a heavyweight clash in the main event on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Sky Sports reports the news of Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and the talented American Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) agreeing to terms for a mouth-watering 12 round headliner in two months. A press conference will be next week to announce the fight and get the ball rolling for the promotion.
David Benavidez: “Caleb Plant was about to cry”
By Allan Fox: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant was “glassy-eyed” and about to cry during Thursday’s kickoff press conference for their fight next month on March 25th Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Benavidez’s threats and the way that he attempted to...
Eubank Jr needs to “get away from Roy Jones” says Shane McGuigan
By Charles Brun: Shane McGuigan recommends that Chris Eubank Jr to dump his American trainer Roy Jones Jr, take time off, put muscle back on, and return to the way he used to fight earlier in his career when he was throwing combinations. McGuigan feels that the 33-year-old former IBO...
Boxing Results: Amanda Serrano Wins War Over Erika Cruz!
By Ken Hissner: At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) and Jake Paul (Most Valuable Promotions) presented i the Main Event IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO Featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano wnon in a bloody fight over WBA World Featherweight champion Erika Cruz in a unified world title fight.
Manny Robles says Anthony Joshua should have stayed with Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Manny Robles believes that Anthony Joshua should have stuck with his previous coach Robert Garcia rather than quickly dumping him after just one fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Robles feels that Robert Garcia never had a chance to implement his style with Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) by...
Oscar Valdez: “In May, I’ll be ready” for Emanuel Navarrete
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar Valdez says he’ll be ready to challenge Emanuel Navarrete for his newly won WBO super featherweight title in May at the earliest. It’ll be up to Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and his promoters at Top Rank if they want to make the fight with the #2 WBO-ranked Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) or if they want to wait until the summer or later before making the fight.
Plant’s trainer talks Benavidez match-up, not worried
By Adam Baskin: Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards, the trainer for Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, says he’s not worried about the intimidation tactics and the outstanding physical conditioning of David Benavidez after the two fighters met today for their first press conference for their March 25th fight. Edwards...
Eddie Hearn says Pacquiao vs. Benn discussions have started
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn claims minor talks have begun for a fight between retired Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn. A fight between the 44-year-old Pacquiao and Benn would likely have to occur abroad because Conor doesn’t have a boxing license to fight in the UK after surrendering his license after testing positive twice for the banned performance-enhancing drug clomifene.
Shakur Stevenson battles Shuichiro Yoshino on April 8th on ESPN from Newark, New Jersey
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will keep busy, fighting unbeaten #5 WBC lightweight contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) on April 8th on ESPN at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson vs. Yoshino headlines in a Top Rank-promoted card that begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
Boxing Results: Shadasia Green Stops Cederroos In Six!
By Vince D’Writer: Super-Middleweight contender Shadasia Green remains unbeaten as she scored a sixth round TKO victory over the former WBA/IBF champion Elin Cederroos (9-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Shadasia Green’s goal is a match with undisputed super...
Serrano vs. Cruz & Baumgardner vs. Mekhaled – Tonight’s Live Results From New York
By Mark Eisner: IBF/IBO/WBC/WBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated WBA champ Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision to capture the undisputed championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Cruz was cut on the scalp from a clash...
Boxing Results: Emanuel Navarrete stops Liam Wilson in a War!
By Ken Hissner: At the Diamond Desert Arena, Glendale, Arizona, Friday over ESPN and ESPN+ promoter Bob Arum (Top Rank Boxing) presented in the Main Event 2-Division world champion and current WBO World Featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and WBO International Super Featherweight champion taking a third world title after coming off the canvas in the fourth round to stop Liam Wilson in the ninth round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO World Super Featherweight championship.
Bernard Hopkins picks Caleb Plant over David Benavidez
By Jim Calfa: Bernard Hopkins says Caleb Plant will “shock everybody” by defeating WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez on March 25th in their grudge match on Showtime pay-per-view. Bernard sees things upside down compared to most of the boxing fans, who feel that the youth, speed,...
