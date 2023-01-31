Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash with serious injuries on Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they are investigating a car crash with serious injuries on Meadowview Road, which happened Saturday night. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. All the roads are back open. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. No other details were released. Stay with...
WXII 12
Greensboro man killed in crash on Creek Ridge Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was killed during a crash on Creek Ridge Road, near Lynhaven Drive Friday night, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Police said Bobby Hughes was driving eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of...
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
TikTok star tow truck driver not guilty in 2019 motorcycle crash death
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019. According to Highway Patrol, Patricia Willard, 70, was killed and her husband Jerry was critically injured on April 27, 2019 when their motorcycle hit a […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Driver Charged with Hit & Run after Striking Power Pole
ASHEBORO N.C. – A driver has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident after police say he struck a power pole and left the scene late last year. On December 26th, 2022, just before 3 AM an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department responded to South Park Street at West Kivett Street in reference to a report of a hit and run.
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
WXII 12
Man arrested for armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is now in custody after being accused of robbing a gas station on Randleman Road Saturday night, Greensboro police said. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Exxon. Police said 26-year-old Lemont Webb implied he had a...
WXII 12
UPDATE: All lanes open after 2 vehicle crash closed lanes to downtown, our crews say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes are now open after a multiple vehicle crash closed the road toward downtown Winston-Salem, our crew said. Winston-Salem Police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of University Parkway and 14th Street at 2:52 p.m. Friday. Two people have minor injuries, according to...
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
Man accused of breaking into and sleeping in Archdale man’s home: sheriff’s office
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside. Investigators say they […]
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving 4 NC students, police say
Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
WXII 12
4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-73/74 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on while heading north on Interstate 73/74 south, according to Randolph County 911 Dispatch. At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a head-on crash in the southbound lane of I-73/74, south of N.C. 64 and before McDowell Road. Officials say a white Nissan […]
wfmynews2.com
Freeway Drive crashes have Reidsville neighbors concerned
Reidsville police are cracking down on drivers breaking the laws of the road. Four teenagers and an adult were just injured in a wreck.
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
wfmynews2.com
Two wrong-way drivers reported on same stretch of Asheboro highway in a week
On Jan. 24, a viewer shared a video of a wrong-way driver on I-73 in Asheboro, thankfully there was no crash. One week later, a 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way c.
