Asheboro, NC

FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man killed in crash on Creek Ridge Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was killed during a crash on Creek Ridge Road, near Lynhaven Drive Friday night, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Police said Bobby Hughes was driving eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Driver Charged with Hit & Run after Striking Power Pole

ASHEBORO N.C. – A driver has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident after police say he struck a power pole and left the scene late last year. On December 26th, 2022, just before 3 AM an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department responded to South Park Street at West Kivett Street in reference to a report of a hit and run.
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested for armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is now in custody after being accused of robbing a gas station on Randleman Road Saturday night, Greensboro police said. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Exxon. Police said 26-year-old Lemont Webb implied he had a...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC

