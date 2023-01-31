The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met on Jan. 12 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio. Guest speaker Boogie Barber stressed how diet and exercise are key factors for good health. She shared information about the “Strong People, Strong Bodies” strength training program offered each Tuesday and Thursday at the Williamson Senior Center at 11 a.m. Anyone may join in for 30 minutes of healthy strength training at the Center. Anyone interested may contact Barber at 361-441-9084.

REFUGIO COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO