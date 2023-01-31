Read full article on original website
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Jason Heyward gave Dansby Swanson perfect advice about leaving Braves
Leaving home is never easy. The Braves were the only organization Dansby Swanson had really known. Jason Heyward can relate. Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason on a seven-year, $177 million deal. It was tough to turn down, especially with Swanson coming off a career season, and having just married Mallory Pugh, who plays for Chicago’s NWSL team.
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason
The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
MLB news: Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox
It’s Saturday, and time to relax (and celebrate that we are one day closer to the start of spring training). While you’re kicking back (and hopefully staying warm), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including an insider’s take on a highly regarded Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, and a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.
NFL rumors: Tom Brady took a final shot at the Patriots before retirement
Prior to his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady considered playing for three teams — a return to the New England Patriots was never on the table. In fact, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady adamantly stated he wanted nothing to do with a New England return. The...
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
