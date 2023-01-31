ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license

The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
MISSION, KS
KMBC.com

Colder conditions settle in Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Vandals leave $3,000 in damage to property at Smithville Lake

Vandals this week caused about $3,000 worth of damage to property at Smithville Lake. The Smithville Police Department said one or more person caused damage to mailboxes, signage and dumping trash all over the area. Damage was caused to both public and private property. It happened on Feb. 1. If...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO

