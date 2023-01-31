Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
'We expect to be busy’: Lines out of the door at Kansas City-area locations on first day weed is legal in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a busy day for marijuana dispensaries that are now officially open for business on the Missouri side. Sales officially became legal on the Missouri side of the metro on Friday morning. By lunchtime, lines were going out of the door at multiple locations...
KMBC.com
BBQ Boom: Barbecue business heating up across Kansas City as Super Bowl nears
Demand for barbecue in advance of Super Bowl Sunday is heating up in Kansas City. Eric Tadda of “Joe’s Bar-B-Que” said the restaurant is already getting large orders for Super Bowl parties for 10 to 15 people. “We honestly will adjust our business around the Chiefs and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
KMBC.com
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Kansas City Symphony's Link Up Concert returns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a rite of passage for many metro school children. After a two-year hiatus, the Kansas City Symphony's Link Up Concert is back. The sound of more than 1,000 recorders playing, mostly in harmony, was music to the ears of everyone inside the concert hall in the Kauffman Center on Thursday.
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
KMBC.com
Across the nation and in Kansas City, FBI recruiting teachers for positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are recruiting good employees – and the federal government is no different. The FBI is actively recruiting teachers right now, and offering them $78,000 a year. This coincides with a time that many are leaving the education field. Zachary Jury left the...
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
KMBC.com
'A big impact': Blue Springs second graders write Valentine's Day cards to residents at senior living center
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — In Blue Springs, second graders are helping spread love around town ahead of Valentine’s Day. Mrs. Warren’s second-grade class at William Yates Elementary School did not focus on classroom work on this Friday. Instead, it was all about love for seniors at Cedarhurst...
KMBC.com
Colder conditions settle in Thursday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
KMBC.com
Kansas City firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment complex on E. Linwood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the Mayfair Linwood Apartments at 1224 E. LInwood Blvd. on a fire call. When they arrived, they found a fire on the...
KMBC.com
'Shoot it down': Missourians, Kansans react to seeing alleged Chinese spy balloon 60,000-feet above them
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — A number of people spotted what is believed to be aChinese spy balloon in the sky over parts of Missouri and Kansas Friday. That balloon is being monitored by the Pentagon, and moved east over the Midwest Friday. According to the Associated Press, the U.S....
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KMBC.com
KCK police shoot, kill man while responding to an overdose call
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died after a police officer shot an individual on Friday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. in KCK. Kansas City, Kan., police say they were responding on an overdose...
KMBC.com
Homicide investigation begins after man found dead in Swope Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating a homicide near the Swope Golf Course. Officers say they found a man with injuries in the area of Gregory Blvd. and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim died before he could...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
KMBC.com
Vandals leave $3,000 in damage to property at Smithville Lake
Vandals this week caused about $3,000 worth of damage to property at Smithville Lake. The Smithville Police Department said one or more person caused damage to mailboxes, signage and dumping trash all over the area. Damage was caused to both public and private property. It happened on Feb. 1. If...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old man in Overland Park found safe
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police say Frank Iams was found safe at a home in a neighborhood close to his residence. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Overland Park, Kan. Frank Iams, 79, was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the area...
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
