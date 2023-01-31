Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
phillyvoice.com
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Main Line Media News
Swallowed by sinkhole in Berks County, pedestrian needs ladder to climb out
A Mount Penn man had to be rescued from an 8-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed him as he cut through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot along Perkiomen Avenue in the borough on his way home late Tuesday, fire officials said. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking down the...
Police ID man fatally stabbed at Center City SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey man was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, police say. They identified the victim Thursday as Christian Rios, 22, of Gloucester City. The stabbing happened at the eastbound stairwell of the 8th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 5:30 p.m.Rios was with a woman when the attacker approached and started a fight. However, the woman was not hurt. Police said Rios was stabbed twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital. While the attacker got away on a Market-Frankford train.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.SEPTA sources released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the dog rescued from SEPTA tracks, is ready for adoption
Lucky, the pitbull mix that was abandoned and paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County last year, is looking for a home after spending the last two months recovering from his injuries. Lucky underwent spinal surgery at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital after being saved from the...
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Sa’niya Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from East Camden. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the area of the Branch Village Apartments in Centerville.
Man shot multiple times, killed inside West Philadelphia store
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead near Warrington Twp. road may have been hit by car, police say
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are trying to figure out how a Philadelphia man died. Warrington Township police were notified around 3 p.m. Wednesday of a person lying face down in an embankment along Street Road, at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge, police said. The man, who was...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown
Chris DeShields says he's been on the job for 17 years, but he's never seen anything like what he saw last Wednesday night.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia gets $500 million to replace lead pipes, improve water infrastructure
Philadelphia is receiving $500 million from the federal government to upgrade its water facilities and equipment, including the replacement of more than 19 miles of lead water mains and service lines. President Joe Biden has sought to replace all the lead service lines in the country within the next 10...
phillyvoice.com
Learn about Black history through audio walking tours and storefront installations in Northern Liberties
Philadelphia is one of the most historically significant cities in the United States, and lingering evidence of its cultural and political past can still be seen on cobblestone alleys and pre-Civil War houses in many of the city's neighborhoods. That includes Northern Liberties, which will host a self-guided audio walking...
phillyvoice.com
Longwood Gardens to purchase 505-acre du Pont Estate in Delaware
Longwood Gardens, the botanical preserve in Chester County, has entered an agreement to acquire a 505-acre northern Delaware property that once belonged to the du Pont family. The estate, called Granogue Reserve, will be kept as open space. The sprawling property near Centreville, New Castle County, is about 5 miles...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
