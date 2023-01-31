Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Sporting News
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Sporting News
Derek Carr open about Raiders exit after showing off Pro Bowl skills: 'Probably why I'm going somewhere else'
If Derek Carr is going out, he's going out swinging. The longtime Raiders quarterback looks destined for a future away from Las Vegas after being benched the final two games of the regular season. If that is the case, then it seems likely that Carr made his last appearance in...
Sporting News
What time does NFL Pro Bowl start? TV schedule, channel to watch 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been overhauled this year, adding some intrigue to an event that had lost its luster over the past decade. Instead of playing a standard football game, players will compete in a series of skills challenges in Las Vegas before coming together for a flag football game.
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl coaches 2023: Why Peyton, Eli Manning are coaching AFC, NFC teams
The Super Bowl will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl will not only feature the NFL's best players, but brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Sick of the Mannings yet? The NFL doesn't believe it. The hosts of the popular Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" (and arguably...
Sporting News
Joe Mixon warrant, explained: Charge against Bengals RB dismissed by Cincinnati judge
A Cincinnati judge has dismissed charges against Bengals running back Joe Mixon a day after police issued a warrant saying he threatened to shoot a woman. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Thursday that an arrest warrant was issued for Mixon on a charge of aggravated menacing. According to an affadavit filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court, the incident took place the day before the Bengals' divisional round game against the Bills.
Sporting News
How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are best numbers, rules & tips to win your 2023 grid
There are two popular games you'll hear friends talking about on Super Bowl Sunday. One, of course, is the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The second one is Super Bowl squares. That leads to one of the most-popular questions of Super Bowl week. "How do you...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl flag football rules, explained: How scoring, clock, field will work for new 7-on-7 game
The NFL is still trying to figure out the Pro Bowl, and in 2023 things are going to look very different. Rather than a full exhibition "tackle" game, the league instead going to try to showcase the speed and agility of its top players with a flag football game rounding out a weekend-long skills competition.
Sporting News
Why the NFL changed Pro Bowl to new flag football game format in 2023
The Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas this weekend, but the events won't look much like they did last year. The weekend is now centered on a flag football game featuring some of the NFL's biggest stars, but the league has made sure there is something for everyone this year.
Sporting News
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition
The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Sporting News
Meet Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch, the women coaching 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The NFL has turned the traditional Pro Bowl into a brand new spectacle. Now labeled "The Pro Bowl Games," the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and finally a flag football game as the main event. The league has brought in two...
Sporting News
Senior Bowl final score, results: Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MVP as National team dominates
The National team defeated the American team 27-10 in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. More than 120 NFL Draft prospects showcased their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is regarded as the unofficial start to the NFL Draft process for many college stars with dreams of making it to the league.
Sporting News
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
Sporting News
Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more
Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
Sporting News
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Eagles props include a A.J. Brown TD, Kenny Gainwell OVER
Super Bowl 57 should be one for the ages, as we have the AFC champion Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Eagles enter the Super Bowl as 1.5-point favorites, with the total set at 50.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC championship game, while Kansas City took down Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC championship game.
Sporting News
Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
Sporting News
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings
With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
Comments / 1