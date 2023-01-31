LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night. LeBron scored 26 points and is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. After the game, LeBron talked about the magnitude of the record is, saying quote: 'I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record in baseball. It's just one of those records you just don't ever see or think it'll be broken. You end up seeing guys like Sammy and Mark McGwire start climbing and you think oh this can really happen..' Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's comments.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO