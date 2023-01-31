Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’
Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
What Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce are saying about the 'Kelce Bowl'
Feb. 12 will be a big day for the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl when Kansas City and Philadelphia face off. The two both spoke publicly about...
Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
LAS VEGAS — The Pro Bowl Confidential is back. For the third time in as many Pro Bowls, we came up with a short, anonymous survey for the NFL's best players, hitting on random superlatives, issues and curiosities on and off the field. We first conducted this at The Athletic in 2019 when the game was in Orlando, paused during the pandemic, then ventured to America's playground last year when the game moved to its current home in Nevada.
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Why Aaron Rodgers to Raiders makes sense for both parties, Packers | THE HERD
With Tom Brady out, the Las Vegas Raiders QB options are thinning. However, Davante Adams took note of potentially reuniting with Aaron Rodgers after tweeting about him moving to his 'neighborhood.' Colin Cowherd breaks down why Rodgers on the Las Vegas Raiders makes sense for both parties and the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers snubs 49ers so Colin makes a case for Dolphins | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers made it clear he wasn't looking to trade to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be open to trading the QB to the AFC. That leaves Colin Cowherd to make a case for the Miami Dolphins. Watch as he explains why the veteran would best suit Miami, and reveals what other team in the AFC is going all out to acquire him.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD
Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings
Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
Nick shares his Super Bowl betting 101 tips | What's Wright?
Super Bowl LVII is here and why not go big or go home with your favorite prop bets, moneyline and odds picks? Take the over? Take the under? Patrick Mahomes tossing multiple touchdowns? Jalen Hurts cashing in one on the ground? Nick Wright has you (and Damonza) covered with his Super Bowl tips and how to approach betting the big game in Arizona.
Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
LeBron calls Kareem's scoring record 'one of the greatest records in sports' | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night. LeBron scored 26 points and is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. After the game, LeBron talked about the magnitude of the record is, saying quote: 'I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record in baseball. It's just one of those records you just don't ever see or think it'll be broken. You end up seeing guys like Sammy and Mark McGwire start climbing and you think oh this can really happen..' Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's comments.
Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
Alabama reportedly hiring Notre Dame's Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval. The South Bend Tribune...
Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023
Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
