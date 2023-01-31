Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Message For Davante Adams Is Going Viral
Aaron Rodgers' NFL future remains in limbo, but he hasn't sequestered himself from the world while making a decision about whether, and where, he might play in 2023. Rodgers has been playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament this week, where he hasn't been afraid to chat with ...
Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job
Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Chad Johnson on training with Floyd Mayweather Jr & announces his next boxing match | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Chad Johnson shares with Shannon Sharpe that he plans to continue boxing. Chad also reveals that Floyd Mayweather is to blame for his knockdown due to not having ample time to train. Chad goes onto share that he has an upcoming boxing match in the works.
Chad Johnson spent $23K at AMIRI so he wore that same outfit every day on vacation | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Chad Johnson explains to Shannon Sharpe why he went viral for wearing the same outfit everyday on vacation in the Bahamas. Chad reveals he spent $23k at Amiri which prompted him to wear the same outfit everyday.
Former coach: Tom Brady torn between retirement, one team
Recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen echoed a report by saying he thinks Tom Brady was torn only between retirement and spending another season with the Bucs. "That’s hard for a guy like him that loves football and loves playing and loves his family," Christensen told WTVT-TV...
Chad Johnson played w/ Steve Smith Sr. in College after getting kicked out an HBCU | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss Chad’s college career. Chad reveals he played at Santa Monica Community College alongside Steve Smith Sr after being kicked out of an HBCU for fighting. Chad also talks about his journey to Oregon State where he played alongside T. J. Houshmandzadeh.
Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens could have ‘standoff’ over 1 decision
There are two types of franchise tags that the Baltimore Ravens can use on Lamar Jackson this offseason, and the star quarterback may not be happy with the one the team chooses. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that most executives around the NFL expect the Ravens to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.... The post Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens could have ‘standoff’ over 1 decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Nick shares his Super Bowl betting 101 tips | What's Wright?
Super Bowl LVII is here and why not go big or go home with your favorite prop bets, moneyline and odds picks? Take the over? Take the under? Patrick Mahomes tossing multiple touchdowns? Jalen Hurts cashing in one on the ground? Nick Wright has you (and Damonza) covered with his Super Bowl tips and how to approach betting the big game in Arizona.
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers could target former No. 1 pick to replace Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several decisions to make this offseason after a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Obviously, the focus is
Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
LAS VEGAS — The Pro Bowl Confidential is back. For the third time in as many Pro Bowls, I came up with a short, anonymous survey for the NFL's best players, hitting on random superlatives, issues and curiosities on and off the field. I first conducted this at The Athletic in 2019 when the game was in Orlando, paused during the pandemic, then ventured to America's playground last year when the game moved to its current home in Nevada.
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady
An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs took to social media on Friday ...
