Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’
Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
FOX Sports
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
FOX Sports
What Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce are saying about the 'Kelce Bowl'
Feb. 12 will be a big day for the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl when Kansas City and Philadelphia face off. The two both spoke publicly about...
FOX Sports
How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings
Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
FOX Sports
Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
LAS VEGAS — The Pro Bowl Confidential is back. For the third time in as many Pro Bowls, we came up with a short, anonymous survey for the NFL's best players, hitting on random superlatives, issues and curiosities on and off the field. We first conducted this at The Athletic in 2019 when the game was in Orlando, paused during the pandemic, then ventured to America's playground last year when the game moved to its current home in Nevada.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Nick shares his Super Bowl betting 101 tips | What's Wright?
Super Bowl LVII is here and why not go big or go home with your favorite prop bets, moneyline and odds picks? Take the over? Take the under? Patrick Mahomes tossing multiple touchdowns? Jalen Hurts cashing in one on the ground? Nick Wright has you (and Damonza) covered with his Super Bowl tips and how to approach betting the big game in Arizona.
FOX Sports
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD
Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
FOX Sports
Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers 'I'm not going to San Fran,' good or bad idea? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss Aaron Rodgers ruling out the San Francisco 49ers as a possible landing spot next season. Nick believes Aaron Rodgers ruled out the 49ers because he believes they have ruled him out first. The group then discuss whether Rodgers would be able to handle the pressure if he were to play for the 49ers.
FOX Sports
Should Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams recruiting Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers via social media. Joy explains the two are better together and with the possibility of Rodgers leaving Green Bay it would be great to see them reunite.
FOX Sports
Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023
Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson believes Deion Sanders will win a National Championship then go to the NFL
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss coach Deion Sanders. Chad reveals he thinks coach Prime will win a National Championship at the University of Colorado then depart to coach in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Are Jalen Hurts, Eagles being disrespected entering Super Bowl LVII? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes prep for Super Bowl LVII featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The cast answers if Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is being disrespected.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'
PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson highlight NFL on FOX 2022 fan vote awards
The NFL community will have to wait until Feb. 9 to find out who will take home the league's marquee awards for the 2022 season, including MVP, defensive player of the year, and offensive and defensive rookies of the year. NFL fans, however, got to vote this week on who...
Comments / 0