With stints at fine dining restaurants in New York and country club kitchens in Nashville, Julio Hernandez was already accomplished in the food world when he brokered the deal in 2020 that ultimately put him in the running for a prestigious James Beard Award.Details: Hernandez convinced his wife Emma to pool together their pandemic stimulus checks so he could buy 200 pounds of dry corn and a new stone grain mill to make tortillas."I told her, 'Instead of purchasing margaritas for pandemic nights and movies at the house, let me take your check,'" Hernandez tells Axios. "She trusted me with...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO