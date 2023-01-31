ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

Nottingham MD

Parkville man snags winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
PARKVILLE, MD
The Associated Press

Reese, Young help Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julian Reese made 8 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 16 points, Jahmir Young added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46 Saturday night, handing the Golden Gophers’ their eighth consecutive loss. The Terrapins have won four games in a row and five of their last six. Donta Scott had 13 points and Ian Martinez scored 11 for Maryland (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten). Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) has lost nine of its last 10 games and has been outscored 252-162 in its last three combined. Dawson Garcia, the team’s leading scorer (14.9 per game) and rebounds (6.3), missed his fourth consecutive game (foot).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota visits Arizona after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (27-17-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (16-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Coyotes +190, Wild -225 BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout. Arizona is 16-28-6 overall and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire

LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Mahaney leads No. 18 Saint Mary's past No. 12 Gonzaga in OT

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — The clock counted down, the Saint Mary’s players celebrated and the students stayed in their seats. Beating Gonzaga used to be a season-defining event for the Gaels highlighted by court storming fans. After doing it for a second straight season with a 78-70 overtime win Saturday night, they want to show it’s expected. “We actually were hoping that they weren’t going to stay on the court for that reason,” star freshman guard Aidan Mahaney said. “We are making this a thing now where we want to be able to rival with them every time. This isn’t an upset or anything like that. We’re not going to just talk about it. We’re going to put in the work.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
Douglas Pilarski

Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.

A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs.  "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality."  Nearly 33 million...
MARYLAND STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market

$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and scenery, the final three hours at Pebble Beach took on a somber tone, particularly those on and around the 11th hole when the caddie fell over. The PGA Tour did not release his name. Early reports were the caddie’s condition was improving. He was working for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch, who did not return to finish the round. “I turn around and he’s on the ground and I ran over to him and turned him over,” said country singer Lukas Nelson, the other amateur in the group. “And he didn’t have a lot of color in him. Luckily, there was a police officer on the sideline. He knew CPR so he came in and effectively saved his life.”
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
