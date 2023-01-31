Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery
PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shot and wounded after suspect flees traffic stop: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said one of their officers was shot and wounded after a suspect opened fire in two different locations. The first round of gunfire erupted during a traffic stop about 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of King and Story Roads. Police said the driver...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose officer involved shooting under investigation
San Jose police said a suspect opened fire at officers during a traffic stop Friday night. The suspect got away, and additional officers responded to his home where additional gunfire was exchanged, and one officer was hit.
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shot after suspect opens fire during traffic stop and ensuing pursuit: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said one of their officers was shot and wounded after a suspect opened fire in two different locations. The first round of gunfire erupted during a traffic stop about 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of King and Story Roads. Police said the driver...
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Mountain Democrat
Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco
A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin. San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was "earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
Press Banner
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Suspect Enters SF School, Pushes Girl Into Bathroom Stall
San Francisco police arrested a man at a high school Wednesday after he allegedly trespassed onto the property and pushed a female student into a girls restroom stall. Campus security and administrators from Galileo Academy of Science and Technology put the campus on lockdown, called 911 and detained the man until police arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial
SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
Elderly woman victimized in ‘jewelry swap' theft, police investigating
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman fell victim to a grand theft case in a parking lot on Thursday involving a jewelry swap. The woman, who was in her 60s, had just parked her car in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 4170 El Camino Real and got out when a white […]
Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree
OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
