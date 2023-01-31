ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

2-9-2-8

(two, nine, two, eight)

The Associated Press

Reese, Young help Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julian Reese made 8 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 16 points, Jahmir Young added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Maryland beat Minnesota 81-46 Saturday night, handing the Golden Gophers’ their eighth consecutive loss. The Terrapins have won four games in a row and five of their last six. Donta Scott had 13 points and Ian Martinez scored 11 for Maryland (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten). Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) has lost nine of its last 10 games and has been outscored 252-162 in its last three combined. Dawson Garcia, the team’s leading scorer (14.9 per game) and rebounds (6.3), missed his fourth consecutive game (foot).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Mahaney leads No. 18 Saint Mary's past No. 12 Gonzaga in OT

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — The clock counted down, the Saint Mary’s players celebrated and the students stayed in their seats. Beating Gonzaga used to be a season-defining event for the Gaels highlighted by court storming fans. After doing it for a second straight season with a 78-70 overtime win Saturday night, they want to show it’s expected. “We actually were hoping that they weren’t going to stay on the court for that reason,” star freshman guard Aidan Mahaney said. “We are making this a thing now where we want to be able to rival with them every time. This isn’t an upset or anything like that. We’re not going to just talk about it. We’re going to put in the work.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and scenery, the final three hours at Pebble Beach took on a somber tone, particularly those on and around the 11th hole when the caddie fell over. The PGA Tour did not release his name. Early reports were the caddie’s condition was improving. He was working for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch, who did not return to finish the round. “I turn around and he’s on the ground and I ran over to him and turned him over,” said country singer Lukas Nelson, the other amateur in the group. “And he didn’t have a lot of color in him. Luckily, there was a police officer on the sideline. He knew CPR so he came in and effectively saved his life.”
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday. High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie super market after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles (35.4 km) northwest of Gainesville, Florida. The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since last March.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and technology. In it, he wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have disqualified himself from involvement in the investigation. “I sincerely apologize to you on behalf of the State of Oklahoma,” Drummond wrote. “Further, I have instructed my office to convert the dismissal of this matter into a dismissal with prejudice.” A dismissal with prejudice means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled against the defendant on the same grounds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. EST Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries or damage to structures were reported. “The post-derailment fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

