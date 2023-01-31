Fort Scott Police Captain Jason Pickert has been promoted to the Chief of Police, according to a press release from the city manager on Wednesday. “It is with great pleasure that I announce Jason Pickert as the new Chief of Police for the City of Fort Scott” said Interim Fort Scott City Manager Brad Matkin. “Pickert has been with the Fort Scott Police Department for the last 18 years working side by side, as Police Captain, with retiring Police Chief Travis Shelton for the last four years.”

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO