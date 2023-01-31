ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortscott.biz

Illusionist Coming to Fort Scott on Feb. 17

Reza World Class Touring Illusionist is coming to Fort Scott! Come out enjoy a great event while supporting the Splash Pad and new sensory addition!. Ellis Fine Arts Center on the Campus of Fort Scott Community College.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Let’s Get Growing Coming to Fort Scott

Join us at our “Starting Seeds Indoor” workshop!. All participants will take home a seed starting tray with soil and seeds. Classes are limited to 10 people; fee is $5 for class and materials. To register, call 620.365.2242, use the QR code below, or go online: https://bit.ly/SWEDgetgrowing. Thank...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

K-State Extension: New Family and Wellness Agent is Soloman-Smith

Tara Solomon-Smith, is the new Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent for K-State Extension Service. She began work on January 9, 2023, at her home office in Erie, which serves Allen, Bourbon, Neosho, and Woodson Counties, which comprises the Southwind District. Smith is in the Fort Scott office, located at...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
fortscott.biz

Pickert Selected as Fort Scott Chief of Police

Fort Scott Police Captain Jason Pickert has been promoted to the Chief of Police, according to a press release from the city manager on Wednesday. “It is with great pleasure that I announce Jason Pickert as the new Chief of Police for the City of Fort Scott” said Interim Fort Scott City Manager Brad Matkin. “Pickert has been with the Fort Scott Police Department for the last 18 years working side by side, as Police Captain, with retiring Police Chief Travis Shelton for the last four years.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Kansas Radon Program to host info sessions

Research shows that one in four homes in Kansas tests high for radon. Many home inspectors are now testing for radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the Kansas Radon Program to bring three learning sessions to southeast...
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

FSHS Scholars Bowl is Regional Runner-up

Congratulations to the FSHS Scholars Bowl team on finishing as Regional Runner-Up tonight at the Fort Scott Regional Tournament! They qualify for the 4A State Tournament next Saturday at Circle High School. Submitted by:. Jeff DeLaTorre. Athletic/Activities Director. Fort Scott High School.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fortscott.biz

Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2

Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
FORT SCOTT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy