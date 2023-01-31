Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illusionist Coming to Fort Scott on Feb. 17
Reza World Class Touring Illusionist is coming to Fort Scott! Come out enjoy a great event while supporting the Splash Pad and new sensory addition!. Ellis Fine Arts Center on the Campus of Fort Scott Community College.
Let’s Get Growing Coming to Fort Scott
Join us at our “Starting Seeds Indoor” workshop!. All participants will take home a seed starting tray with soil and seeds. Classes are limited to 10 people; fee is $5 for class and materials. To register, call 620.365.2242, use the QR code below, or go online: https://bit.ly/SWEDgetgrowing. Thank...
Burn barrel fire spreads, 2 acres and 2 travel trailers burn near Lamar
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Lamar Fire Dept were alerted to a grass fire NW of their city. “Upon arrival there was around 2 acres burned, two travel trailers and a minivan were engulfed in flames.”
K-State Extension: New Family and Wellness Agent is Soloman-Smith
Tara Solomon-Smith, is the new Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent for K-State Extension Service. She began work on January 9, 2023, at her home office in Erie, which serves Allen, Bourbon, Neosho, and Woodson Counties, which comprises the Southwind District. Smith is in the Fort Scott office, located at...
T-Bone crash 3rd and Geneva in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:20 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, a two vehicle crash at 3rd and Geneva Ave alerted Joplin E-911.
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
Pickert Selected as Fort Scott Chief of Police
Fort Scott Police Captain Jason Pickert has been promoted to the Chief of Police, according to a press release from the city manager on Wednesday. “It is with great pleasure that I announce Jason Pickert as the new Chief of Police for the City of Fort Scott” said Interim Fort Scott City Manager Brad Matkin. “Pickert has been with the Fort Scott Police Department for the last 18 years working side by side, as Police Captain, with retiring Police Chief Travis Shelton for the last four years.”
Riverton women sentenced for operating meth lab with children present
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home.
Kansas Radon Program to host info sessions
Research shows that one in four homes in Kansas tests high for radon. Many home inspectors are now testing for radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the Kansas Radon Program to bring three learning sessions to southeast...
Middle School student stabbed with pencil
CHANUTE, Ks - Caleb Bench is a 7th grader at Royster Middle School.
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
Bed Bath & Beyond updates its list of closings
JOPLIN, Mo. - Looking at an updated list, it seems Joplin's Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open.
FSHS Scholars Bowl is Regional Runner-up
Congratulations to the FSHS Scholars Bowl team on finishing as Regional Runner-Up tonight at the Fort Scott Regional Tournament! They qualify for the 4A State Tournament next Saturday at Circle High School. Submitted by:. Jeff DeLaTorre. Athletic/Activities Director. Fort Scott High School.
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Reports early Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, about 1 a.m. of flames and smoke coming from 2715 S Pennsylvania alerted Joplin Emergency 911.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2
Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
