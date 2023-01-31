ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494NgV_0kXZGK8X00
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks during a parliamentary debate on a motion of censure in Athens, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Greece’s main opposition leader has slammed the country’s prime minister as a danger to the nation for his role in a wiretapping scandal that has stung the government in the runup to elections to be held later this year. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won’t participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service.

“We will not legitimize the legislative work of a government that is demonstrably ... deviating from democracy,” opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party, told reporters.

Allegations that politicians and journalists have been targeted in legally-sanctioned wiretaps, as well as with spyware from unknown origins, have triggered judicial investigations and rattled Greece’s politics before an election due before the summer.

Tsipras on Tuesday called for parliament to be dissolved immediately, allowing for the election to be held in three weeks — a demand the government swiftly rejected.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou accused Tsipras of acting dangerously by “attempting to undermine (Greece’s) parliamentary system and constitutional order.”

The center-right government argues that it mishandled some surveillance procedures by the National Intelligence Service and has recently banned the use of commercially available spyware.

abandonedspaces.com

The Decrepit Remains of Benito Mussolini’s Retirement Home in Greece

FamousJust because he was one of history’s most notorious dictators doesn’t mean that Benito Mussolini didn’t want to have a relaxing retirement. Before the Second World War even started, he had made plans to retire to the Greek island of Rhodes where he would live out the rest of his days in the comfort of an elaborate and elegant villa. Those plans never came to fruition.
