GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 31): Notre Dame-West Haven reaffirms top billing, Fairfield drops ahead of Darien showdown

wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball team prepared for deep, talented South Carolina: 'Let's see what happens'
STORRS — It’s been nearly two years since UConn women’s basketball last beat South Carolina. On Sunday, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford and on national television, the No. 5 Huskies will get the chance to not only end the streak but avenge their 2022 National Championship loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
wiltonbulletin.com
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said
NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton schools seek waiver from CT mandated reading program. Why the district wants to keep its own
WILTON — The local public schools plan to request to be excluded from a new state-mandated reading and literacy program, instead preferring to stick with their own newly redeveloped curriculum. Assistant Superintendent Chuck Smith said at a Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting that Wilton will submit a waiver...
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Custodian injured by intruder at Hamden’s Wintergreen School
A custodian was injured by an intruder at Hamden's Wintergreen School Tuesday morning.
Infant dies after tree fell on vehicle on Route 57 in Southwick
Several departments are investigating after a tree fell on a vehicle on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick Friday afternoon.
Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
Bristol Press
Former Bristol man charged in cold case murder in Hartford
A former Bristol man was arrested this week in a cold case murder in Hartford. Shawn Milner, 32, faces charges of murder, murder in the commission of a felony and first-degree kidnapping in the killing of Waquas “Victor” Rehman.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City
At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
East Hartford man held in suspected crack sales in Glastonbury
An East Hartford man is being held on $200,000 bond while facing accusations that he twice sold small amounts of suspected crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in Glastonbury late last year, then showed up at a meeting in January prepared to sell a good deal more crack. DEFENDANTS:...
