Fairfield, CT

GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 31): Notre Dame-West Haven reaffirms top billing, Fairfield drops ahead of Darien showdown

By Michael Fornabaio
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
truecrimedaily

Conn. man gets 120 years for tying up father and son and slashing their throats in 1987

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the deaths of a father and son at their home in 1987. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge sentenced Willie McFarland to 120 years behind bars for tying up 59-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Greg Harris, and slashing their throats. A jury convicted McFarland in November of two counts of murder.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City

At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Community Policy