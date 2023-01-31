Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous'
Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have taken when they got a star wide receiver, like Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills. Or Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the Super Bowl. Or even Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill for the Miami Dolphins.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
What could Bears trade No. 1 pick for? Here’s a look at past examples
The Chicago Bears are on the clock… but will they still be there on April 27?. Chicago appears “likely” to roll with quarterback Justin Fields, which makes it more plausible that the Bears will entertain offers for the first pick. They could stand pat and draft a defensive player, but a trade down to stockpile more picks makes the most sense.
Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away
The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields. While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the dropback and passing areas of his game. Mike Florio and Chris Simms weighed in on whether...
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet
Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl
Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country to see everyone throughout the fall, so being able to get up close and see how they move, see how they lead, communicate, those are all big pieces of the puzzle that we've got to answer.
Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick
Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand. One of the more lucrative options...
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy'
When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed, no one moves like Fields. In fact, only six players in the NFL moved more yards...
Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf
Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON GRASS," Miller commented. This season, there has been a surge of protest against the...
With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan
On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most legends who fight to get every ounce of water from the rock. The ones who think they can outrun mortality almost always end up alone in some form or another. They exist in solitude, sacrificing parts of themselves for the chance to breathe rarefied air. Tidy, perfect endings are hard to come by for those who have emptied the tank to etch themselves into history.
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022
The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers
Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs had even earned their spots in the matchup. The group of eight has combined to work 10 Super Bowls with three of the members making their debut in the big game.
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick
As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes pitch for Aaron Rodgers on Instagram
The New York Jets are not playing coy in their bid for Aaron Rodgers, with Garrett Wilson making a pitch on Instagram. The wide receiver just wrapped up his rookie season and he seems to think Rodgers’ move to the East coast is fated. He posted a photo of a cartoon cutout of Rodgers in a Jets uniform with the words “Issa Sign” on Thursday.
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors
On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing on his rookie extension. This sent the NFL world into a frenzy, pointing...
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls
LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected to argue with the official through a technical foul, costing him a late-game ejection. The ejection...
Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney
It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0