ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous'

Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have taken when they got a star wide receiver, like Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills. Or Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the Super Bowl. Or even Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill for the Miami Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet

Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl

Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country to see everyone throughout the fall, so being able to get up close and see how they move, see how they lead, communicate, those are all big pieces of the puzzle that we've got to answer.
MOBILE, AL
NBC Sports Chicago

Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?

That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf

Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON GRASS," Miller commented. This season, there has been a surge of protest against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan

On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most legends who fight to get every ounce of water from the rock. The ones who think they can outrun mortality almost always end up alone in some form or another. They exist in solitude, sacrificing parts of themselves for the chance to breathe rarefied air. Tidy, perfect endings are hard to come by for those who have emptied the tank to etch themselves into history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022

The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Sports Chicago

Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers

Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs had even earned their spots in the matchup. The group of eight has combined to work 10 Super Bowls with three of the members making their debut in the big game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick

As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jets’ Garrett Wilson makes pitch for Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

The New York Jets are not playing coy in their bid for Aaron Rodgers, with Garrett Wilson making a pitch on Instagram. The wide receiver just wrapped up his rookie season and he seems to think Rodgers’ move to the East coast is fated. He posted a photo of a cartoon cutout of Rodgers in a Jets uniform with the words “Issa Sign” on Thursday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors

On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing on his rookie extension. This sent the NFL world into a frenzy, pointing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls

LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected to argue with the official through a technical foul, costing him a late-game ejection. The ejection...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney

It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy