InsideOut Literary Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Detroit that seeks to help youths develop literary and academic skills through creative writing. In school, after school, and community programming is offered to achieve this goal. The in-school creative writing program places professional writers-in-residence in elementary, middle, and high schools throughout Detroit to provide intensive weekly writing workshops. The after-school program provides teens with weekly creative writing workshops, publication, and performance opportunities. It also hosts the annual Louder Than a Bomb: The Michigan Youth Poetry Festival, which is open to the community.

