Woman’s trip through hell stops in West Hollywood, goes viral
Alli McLaren, a social media star and aspiring actress, has been dubbed the “unluckiest woman in the world” due to a series of unfortunate events. It all started when she was punched in the face by a homeless person in October 2021. “He walked across the road and...
Urbn Leaf becomes the first cannabis joint to open on the Sunset Strip
The official grand opening of Urbn Leaf, the first and only legal cannabis location at 8477 Sunset marks the beginning of a new era for the famed Sunset Strip. Sol Yamini, a partner in the application for a coveted West Hollywood cannabis license also owns the Pink Dot brand. The proud owner celebrated the day with friends, family, local residents, celebrities, and vendors.
Scooter fighter Mikie Friedman meets with mayor, starts gathering signatures
One-armed senior citizen resigned from WeHo’s Disability Advisory Board after a row with Sepi Shyne over the polarizing mobility devices. Mikie Friedman lives on Clark Street just above Sunset Blvd. She is a 76-year old-straight woman who lives with a disability: she has one arm. Mikie also has a best friend: “Stormy” Friedman.
Marilyn Monroe’s condo at WeHo’s Granville Towers is up for sale
A penthouse located in West Hollywood’s Granville Towers, which was once home to Marilyn Monroe and later Portia de Rossi, is now up for sale with an asking price of around $2.3 million. The seven-story French Normandy-style complex, built in 1930 and converted to condos in 1988, is located...
You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that
The City of West Hollywood will host a public hearing to gather input from community members about whether individuals at high risk for HIV transmission are able to effectively access medications approved as part of FDA-approved protocols for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis(PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). City of West Hollywood staff and...
DEAR WEHO: The Bond Project has problems
Hi there! I’m a West Hollywood resident on Ogden Drive, and am voicing my concerns for The Bond Project for the. Please complete a new Traffic Study that takes into account the elimination of residential parking from both the loss of parking from the City Lot on Orange Grove and from all the new traffic sources that will be coming into the area. The massive influx of Uber and Lyfts plus the cars belonging to new residents of the project will create gridlock and traffic impediments on Santa Monica, Ogden and Orange Grove, unlike anything the City has ever experienced.
Your questions about WeHo’s new free shuttle service answered
As a senior who had been using West Hollywood’s Dial-a-Ride service for 12 years, I was very interested when I received a postcard announcing “Exciting changes” to the program, which provides curb-to-curb rides for citizens of WeHo over 62 or disabled at any age. To provide more information for Dial-a-Ride users about the new service, available since January 1, I posed a few questions to City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator Francisco Gomez:
How WeHo counts the homeless
City Hall sent us this information in response to our story about this year’s Homeless Count, which proceeded last week with neither volunteers from the public nor media access. Since 2009, the City of West Hollywood has participated in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The count is directed...
Tesla driver charged in road-rage attacks
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
I won a free bike from WeHo I think
I was thrilled for a second or two when I got the email saying I was a winner of one of the city’s free bikes. Then reality set in. “You’ve been down this road before,” I told myself. “You’re not really the biking type, remember?”
The NOW or never? Planning Commission reviews new billboard for Sunset/La Cienega
The Planning Commission of West Hollywood is considering a proposal to construct a new digital billboard at 8497-8499 Sunset Boulevard as part of a new building project. A public hearing will be held today to get a recommendation from the Commission for the City Council’s approval. The Commission is...
This week in WeHo (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)
7:00 PM Historic Preservation Commission Teleconference Special Meeting. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Meeting Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, February 2. 6:30 PM Planning Commission Teleconference Meeting. Friday, February 3. No events scheduled at this time. Saturday, February 4. 9:00 AM (Rescheduled)...
Stardogs hopes to add overnight boarding
A dog daycare called Stardogs located at 8549-8551 Santa Monica Boulevard is proposing to add overnight boarding services at their existing 4,000 square-foot facility. The parking requirements were satisfied during the change of use from retail to dog daycare, and additional parking is not required for the overnight boarding use.
7-Eleven rolls out robot deliveries in WeHo
7-Eleven is getting into the robot delivery game and using West Hollywood as its test site. The convenience store chain has partnered with Serve Robotics to debut Snack-E, its own version of the semiautonomous delivery bots seen strolling around local sidewalks. Deliveries can be ordered through the store’s 7Now app.
FEB.3: Urbn Leaf’s grand opening
We’re excited to invite you and your team to join us for Urbn Leaf’s grand opening event on the Sunset Strip. The ‘Feel Good Boutique’ is kicking off Grammy Weekend with an exclusive party on Friday, February 3rd from 12pm-7pm PT. Urbn Leaf at the Sunset...
New hotel/residential complex near Whole Foods heads to Planning Commission
A proposed project in West Hollywood consisting of an 86-room hotel, 70 residential units, a restaurant, and an art gallery is undergoing a review process under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by the City of West Hollywood. The environmental impact report (RDEIR) has been prepared by the city’s environmental...
OpEd: City Council should heed the City Manager’s advice
At the last city council meeting item 5C was on the agenda. The development agreement for the billboard above the Holloway Motel was being finalized. The City of West Hollywood purchased the Holloway Motel with a $6 million Homekey grant utilizing state funds for a transitional housing facility. While the...
