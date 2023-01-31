ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

Urbn Leaf becomes the first cannabis joint to open on the Sunset Strip

The official grand opening of Urbn Leaf, the first and only legal cannabis location at 8477 Sunset marks the beginning of a new era for the famed Sunset Strip. Sol Yamini, a partner in the application for a coveted West Hollywood cannabis license also owns the Pink Dot brand. The proud owner celebrated the day with friends, family, local residents, celebrities, and vendors.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that

The City of West Hollywood will host a public hearing to gather input from community members about whether individuals at high risk for HIV transmission are able to effectively access medications approved as part of FDA-approved protocols for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis(PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). City of West Hollywood staff and...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: The Bond Project has problems

Hi there! I’m a West Hollywood resident on Ogden Drive, and am voicing my concerns for The Bond Project for the. Please complete a new Traffic Study that takes into account the elimination of residential parking from both the loss of parking from the City Lot on Orange Grove and from all the new traffic sources that will be coming into the area. The massive influx of Uber and Lyfts plus the cars belonging to new residents of the project will create gridlock and traffic impediments on Santa Monica, Ogden and Orange Grove, unlike anything the City has ever experienced.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Your questions about WeHo’s new free shuttle service answered

As a senior who had been using West Hollywood’s Dial-a-Ride service for 12 years, I was very interested when I received a postcard announcing “Exciting changes” to the program, which provides curb-to-curb rides for citizens of WeHo over 62 or disabled at any age. To provide more information for Dial-a-Ride users about the new service, available since January 1, I posed a few questions to City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator Francisco Gomez:
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

How WeHo counts the homeless

City Hall sent us this information in response to our story about this year’s Homeless Count, which proceeded last week with neither volunteers from the public nor media access. Since 2009, the City of West Hollywood has participated in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The count is directed...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Tesla driver charged in road-rage attacks

A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

I won a free bike from WeHo I think

I was thrilled for a second or two when I got the email saying I was a winner of one of the city’s free bikes. Then reality set in. “You’ve been down this road before,” I told myself. “You’re not really the biking type, remember?”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Jan. 30-Feb. 4)

7:00 PM Historic Preservation Commission Teleconference Special Meeting. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Meeting Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, February 2. 6:30 PM Planning Commission Teleconference Meeting. Friday, February 3. No events scheduled at this time. Saturday, February 4. 9:00 AM (Rescheduled)...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Stardogs hopes to add overnight boarding

A dog daycare called Stardogs located at 8549-8551 Santa Monica Boulevard is proposing to add overnight boarding services at their existing 4,000 square-foot facility. The parking requirements were satisfied during the change of use from retail to dog daycare, and additional parking is not required for the overnight boarding use.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

7-Eleven rolls out robot deliveries in WeHo

7-Eleven is getting into the robot delivery game and using West Hollywood as its test site. The convenience store chain has partnered with Serve Robotics to debut Snack-E, its own version of the semiautonomous delivery bots seen strolling around local sidewalks. Deliveries can be ordered through the store’s 7Now app.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

FEB.3: Urbn Leaf’s grand opening

We’re excited to invite you and your team to join us for Urbn Leaf’s grand opening event on the Sunset Strip. The ‘Feel Good Boutique’ is kicking off Grammy Weekend with an exclusive party on Friday, February 3rd from 12pm-7pm PT. Urbn Leaf at the Sunset...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy