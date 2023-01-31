Hi there! I’m a West Hollywood resident on Ogden Drive, and am voicing my concerns for The Bond Project for the. Please complete a new Traffic Study that takes into account the elimination of residential parking from both the loss of parking from the City Lot on Orange Grove and from all the new traffic sources that will be coming into the area. The massive influx of Uber and Lyfts plus the cars belonging to new residents of the project will create gridlock and traffic impediments on Santa Monica, Ogden and Orange Grove, unlike anything the City has ever experienced.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO