Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Subway adding meat slicers to every shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State

It's really no surprise that croissants are one of the most beloved pastries around the world. The buttery, flaky pastry, oftentimes with sweet or savory fillings, are the perfect addition to any coffee break, lunchtime snack or just an afternoon pick-me-up. Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants and bakeries...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia

A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia shares monthly police activity data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location

Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Richland County expands free seed program for residents

A program that provides free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds to Richland County residents is re-launching with a second permanent location, thanks to funding from a Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant. The program is run by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The RSWCD’s Seed Sanctuary’s new...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents concerned flooded road could be dangerous

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
CAMDEN, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC

