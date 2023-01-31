Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
abccolumbia.com
Subway adding meat slicers to every shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
iheart.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
It's really no surprise that croissants are one of the most beloved pastries around the world. The buttery, flaky pastry, oftentimes with sweet or savory fillings, are the perfect addition to any coffee break, lunchtime snack or just an afternoon pick-me-up. Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants and bakeries...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia
A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
WIS-TV
West Columbia shares monthly police activity data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department recently shared monthly police activity data. The data includes the following: police activity change from the previous month, specific crimes change from the previous month, police response times, Jan. 2023 top calls for service, Jan. 2023 theft from motor vehicle force versus no force, and January 2023 top four accident locations.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
wach.com
Crisis at the Colony Apartments: Management company facing federal deadline, city fines
COLUMBIA, SC — Two days after Christmas more than three hundred people including children, seniors, and expecting mothers were pulled from their homes at the Colony apartments and sent to hotels across the city. Since then, Columbia- Richland Fire Marshals, city water officials, and Columbia leaders have been working...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Richland County expands free seed program for residents
A program that provides free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds to Richland County residents is re-launching with a second permanent location, thanks to funding from a Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant. The program is run by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The RSWCD’s Seed Sanctuary’s new...
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
Men accused of throwing 'Molotov cocktail' in Lexington County school parking lot
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County investigators are searching for three suspects tied to an unusual and dangerous crime committed at the end of January atop a school. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, three men are accused of climbing atop Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Rawl Road...
Residents concerned flooded road could be dangerous
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
WLTX.com
Meet Darren Norris, Camden's interim police chief
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department has seen several changes in leadership since the beginning of the year with the retirement of Chief Joe Floyd, followed by the departure of who would've been the interim chief of police, Capt. Tom Borowski. Now, the new leadership has arrived. "It...
South Carolina Hosting Austin Swartz
South Carolina is hosting guard Austin Swartz for an unofficial visit as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
