Colorado State

heartoftherockiesradio.com

ARWC River Report: Arkansas Basin drought lessens but snowpack remains low

January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, bringing winter storms that produced above-average snowpack for the state, but snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin remains below average at 81% of median. As reported by the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of...
DENVER, CO

