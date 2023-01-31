PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. After westerly winds picked up through the day today, we’ve seen arctic air make its way into the region, bringing with it nasty wind chills going into this evening. A large area of high pressure is currently sitting off to our west and is expected to move to the southeast overnight tonight and into tomorrow. This will result in an eventual change in wind direction and warmer air working into the region for Sunday. Before we get there, we’ll still have to deal with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in a long time, with record breaking wind chills possible overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO