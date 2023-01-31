Read full article on original website
Warming Center/Shelter Information for Aroostook County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - FORT FAIRFIELD - The Town of Fort Fairfield will be opening a warming shelter at Fort Fairfield Community Center, at 18 Community Drive in the gymnasium. If you need a warm place to go, please call the Police Department at 472-3808 and let the dispatcher know what your needs are, and we will facilitate a warm place for you. You can also call the Fire Department at 472-3809 and request the same. The shelter will be opened as needed.
North American IBU Continental Cup held in Fort Kent
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Many Biathlon skiers from around the state and parts of Canada took part in the North American IBU Continental Cup. Biathlon skiers raced Friday through Sunday in races consisting of alternating skiing and shooting on the trails. Wyatt Stevenson is a member of the Fort Kent Outdoor Ski team and recently started skiing in the summer. He says that it is all about finding that balance when competing in the event.
Firefighters Battle Blaze In Bitter Cold
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 1:00 pm today, a call came in of a fire at 32 Industrial Street in Presque Isle. Upon the arrival of crews, the roof of the building was already collapsed. No one was in the building. Mutual aid has been provided by fire crews from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.
Blowing Snow and Brutal Wind Chills Expected to Impact the Region Today
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We started the morning off with few clouds, but as we got into the course of the morning they quickly broke apart allowing our temperatures to plummet. We likely reached our high temperature for the day just after midnight when we were into the lower 20s.
Dangerous Wind Chills Continue Tonight Along with Blowing Snow Chances
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. After westerly winds picked up through the day today, we’ve seen arctic air make its way into the region, bringing with it nasty wind chills going into this evening. A large area of high pressure is currently sitting off to our west and is expected to move to the southeast overnight tonight and into tomorrow. This will result in an eventual change in wind direction and warmer air working into the region for Sunday. Before we get there, we’ll still have to deal with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in a long time, with record breaking wind chills possible overnight tonight and into tomorrow.
Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Expected Tomorrow and Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Thursday. Cold air is just on our doorstep this evening as a low-pressure system and cold front approach the region later tonight. This will leave us with cloudy skies and snow showers this evening, but once the front passes during the early morning hours of Friday, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock. While Friday and Saturday both end up being nice days in terms of sunshine, wind chills and blowing snow will make it dangerous to be outside both days. Some improvement in terms of temperatures comes Sunday, but we’ll also be dealing with more snow shower activity with another weak low-pressure system.
Central Aroostook Lady Panthers, A Dark Horse Team In Class C
Mars Hill , Maine (WAGM) -The Central Aroostook Girls Basketball Team has flown under the radar, quietly putting together a great season. With First Year Varsity Head Coach Paul Deschaine leading the squad, the players have embodied the mentality of being one of the better defensive teams in Class C.
