ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
New Bedford Burglar Admits to Break-Ins, Sentenced to Prison Time
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
ABC6.com
Man, 60, arrested in New Bedford on drug trafficking charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said that on Jan. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Ibrahima Sakho’s home on Acushnet Avenue. As a result of the search, police found the...
Fall River Police Arrest Two in Massive City Drug Bust
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and $28,000 in cash and more than five and a half kilos of cocaine seized in a large-scale drug bust by a state police narcotics unit. Authorities also seized two illegal guns in the Monday operation, according to the...
New Bedford Conch Shell Murder Suspect Sentenced for Tire Iron Attack
NEW BEDFORD — A SouthCoast man suspected of murdering his half-sister with a conch shell and other objects inside her New Bedford home in 2001 has been sentenced for a separate attack on another New Bedford woman. David Reed, 54, pleaded guilty on Friday to robbing and bludgeoning Maribel...
hyannisnews.com
GUN CHARGES, PLUS ALLEGEDLY TOO YOUNG FOR “HENNY” [HN VIDEO]
Above image: A mugshot photo of Mason Gonsalves photocopied from an arrest report filed in Barnstable District Court. (There were no other mugshots of other individuals available at the time of this report) HYANNIS – According to reports filed in Barnstable District Court, this past Tuesday – January, 31, 2023...
Man wanted for deadly Brockton store shooting
Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
New Bedford Police Investigate Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at the North End 7-Eleven. Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said North End units responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 1389 Phillips Rd. convenience store at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough man faces drug distribution charges following Milford overdoses
MARLBOROUGH – A Marlborough resident faces several drug-related charges after he was arrested at his home by Milford Police on Friday, Jan 27. Joel Santiago-Galve, 44, who was also known as “Primo,” has been charged with distribution of a class B substance, possession to distribute cocaine, possession to distribute a class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance.
NECN
Attorney Says Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs
The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mom facing murder charges in the death of her children, claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe. Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday...
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
