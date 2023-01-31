ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thequincysun.com

New Arrest In Quincy Murder

Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
QUINCY, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 60, arrested in New Bedford on drug trafficking charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said that on Jan. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Ibrahima Sakho’s home on Acushnet Avenue. As a result of the search, police found the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hyannisnews.com

GUN CHARGES, PLUS ALLEGEDLY TOO YOUNG FOR “HENNY” [HN VIDEO]

Above image: A mugshot photo of Mason Gonsalves photocopied from an arrest report filed in Barnstable District Court. (There were no other mugshots of other individuals available at the time of this report) HYANNIS – According to reports filed in Barnstable District Court, this past Tuesday – January, 31, 2023...
BARNSTABLE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough man faces drug distribution charges following Milford overdoses

MARLBOROUGH – A Marlborough resident faces several drug-related charges after he was arrested at his home by Milford Police on Friday, Jan 27. Joel Santiago-Galve, 44, who was also known as “Primo,” has been charged with distribution of a class B substance, possession to distribute cocaine, possession to distribute a class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance.
MILFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture

DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

