Left atrial reservoir strain improves ischemic stroke risk prediction in low-risk patients

Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
What to Eat, Drink and Do When You Are Constipated
If you’re feeling constipated, a change in what you eat, drink and do could help improve your condition. Come clean. It’s not potty talk to acknowledge your difficulty going. It happens to everyone sooner or later: Constipation. Maybe you don’t poop for days at a time, but you...
2minutemedicine.com
Impact of COVID-19 on pediatric asthma-related healthcare utilization in New York City
1. Children with asthma with private insurance disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of indoor asthma triggers, reduced income and housing insecurity. 2. Families with public insurance also more likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on...
2minutemedicine.com
Dual antiplatelet therapy discontinued 9 months after percutaneous coronary intervention associated with improved morbidity and mortality
1. For patients with second-generation drug-eluting stents, discontinuation of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) 9 months post-percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was associated with lower all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, myocardial infarction (MI), and major bleeding events, compared to patients who continued DAPT after 9 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
2minutemedicine.com
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
2minutemedicine.com
High-dose exercise therapy is not superior to low-dose exercise therapy for knee osteoarthritis
1. In this randomized control trial of knee osteoarthritis patients, there was no significant difference between high-dose and low-dose exercise therapy for Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Scores (KOOS). 2. No significant difference between groups was found in patient experience of pain intensity or quality of life. Evidence Rating Level:...
2minutemedicine.com
Concordance of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder made by pediatricians vs multidisciplinary specialist teams
1. High accuracy of concordance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis between general pediatricians and expert multidisciplinary teams when pediatricians felt confident about autism assessment. 2. Lower accuracy was seen when ruling out ASD. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by challenges...
Comments / 0