Left atrial reservoir strain improves ischemic stroke risk prediction in low-risk patients

By Bryant Lim, Kiera Liblik
2minutemedicine.com
 4 days ago
Related
US News and World Report

What to Eat, Drink and Do When You Are Constipated

If you’re feeling constipated, a change in what you eat, drink and do could help improve your condition. Come clean. It’s not potty talk to acknowledge your difficulty going. It happens to everyone sooner or later: Constipation. Maybe you don’t poop for days at a time, but you...
2minutemedicine.com

Dual antiplatelet therapy discontinued 9 months after percutaneous coronary intervention associated with improved morbidity and mortality

1. For patients with second-generation drug-eluting stents, discontinuation of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) 9 months post-percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was associated with lower all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, myocardial infarction (MI), and major bleeding events, compared to patients who continued DAPT after 9 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
2minutemedicine.com

Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A

1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
2minutemedicine.com

High-dose exercise therapy is not superior to low-dose exercise therapy for knee osteoarthritis

1. In this randomized control trial of knee osteoarthritis patients, there was no significant difference between high-dose and low-dose exercise therapy for Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Scores (KOOS). 2. No significant difference between groups was found in patient experience of pain intensity or quality of life. Evidence Rating Level:...
2minutemedicine.com

Concordance of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder made by pediatricians vs multidisciplinary specialist teams

1. High accuracy of concordance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis between general pediatricians and expert multidisciplinary teams when pediatricians felt confident about autism assessment. 2. Lower accuracy was seen when ruling out ASD. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by challenges...

