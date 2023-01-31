Read full article on original website
Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?
WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
Texa-llent facts for National Texas Day!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Feb. 1 marks National Texas Day, but there are a few interesting fun facts about the Lone Star State you may not know. According to Only In Your State, there are a few strange laws in Texas including walking barefoot, assuming you have a $5 permit to do so.
AAA Texas : Practice vehicle maintenance after ice storm before you hit the roads
TEXAS, USA — We are finally out of the Winter storm warning and residents around Central Texas are seeing the aftermath of the icy conditions. As residents start to return to work, AAA has tips on how to prepare your car for the road. Wash your car or truck.
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Survey: Most Texans want marijuana restrictions loosened
HOUSTON — A large majority of Texans support easing restrictions on both medical and recreational marijuana, according to a new survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. It found 82 percent of Texans favor expanding the state’s medical marijuana program, 67 percent want to...
