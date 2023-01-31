Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s critics continue to hold the Jewish state responsible for Palestinian terror
Warning: Some of the contents of this column are graphic in nature. Reader discretion is advised. Throughout the course of the Palestinians’ century-long war on Zionism, the narrative about their terrorist campaigns against the Jews with whom they had no intention of sharing the land has always been framed as a “cycle of violence.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller: ‘Perfect storm’ results in Mideast violence
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News last weekend’s escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two attacks in east Jerusalem is the result of a “perfect storm.”. A 21-year-old Palestinian gunman killed...
Cleveland Jewish News
The PA ending security coordination with Israel ‘almost a set ritual’
The Palestinian Authority’s Jan. 26 announcement of a halt to security coordination with Israel, following the IDF’s counter-terrorism raid against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Jenin and the ensuing firefight, is not the first time that Ramallah has made such an announcement. On May 21, 2020, the P.A. also...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel: UN ‘chooses to turn a blind eye’ to Palestinian incitement and support for terror
The Israeli government has expressed its dismay with a statement released on Feb. 3 by the U.N. high commissioner on human rights that sought to quell what he termed the “illogic of escalation” in “Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory.”. “Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to Zambia mugged despite bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
Cleveland Jewish News
Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel
The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rep. Miller’s resolution gets Omar removed from Foreign Affairs committee
Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River introduced a resolution to the U.S. House of Representative to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from the Foreign Affairs committee for past remarks criticized to be antisemitic and anti-Israel. The House voted and passed the resolution Feb. 2 to remove Omar...
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron to Netanyahu: Proposed Supreme Court changes threaten Israeli democracy
(JTA) — French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Israeli government’s proposals to decrease the power of the Supreme Court become law, Paris will no longer consider Israel a “common democracy.”. Macron and Netanyahu, on his first trip to Europe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, Sudan lay foundation for ‘historic’ peace agreement
Israel will sign a peace agreement with Sudan later this year in Washington, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Thursday. He confirmed rumors he made a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum earlier in the day. There, he met with General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, leader of Sudan’s transitional government.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu slams ‘explicit threat’ by protest leader to murder him
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night harshly criticized what he said was a “growing wave” of threats directed at himself and other officials, after a leader of the anti-government protests appeared to call for his assassination. “It seemed that all boundaries had been crossed by threats...
Cleveland Jewish News
Economists’ warnings about judicial reform are overblown, analysts tell JNS
The Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan has come under heavy fire since it was first announced on Jan. 4. Critics say it spells the end of Israel’s system of checks and balances and even the end of democracy. In the last week, a new argument has taken center stage, an economic one, according to which the reform threatens Israel’s financial well-being.
Cleveland Jewish News
As foreign investors warn over Israel’s future, ratings firm accused of anti-Israel bias says it’s not worried —¸for now
(JTA) — As much of the financial world increasingly eyes political developments in Israel with concern, a company that specializes in assessing investments based on social responsibility criteria made a special announcement Wednesday in which it declared Israel “a low-risk country.”. That designation is both a signal to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rocket alert sirens activated in Israeli towns along border with Gaza
Rocket alert sirens sounded Sunday evening in Sderot and other communities located close to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces was investigating the cause. Local residents reported hearing an explosion in the area. The events come after Israeli air defense systems downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over Gaza...
Cleveland Jewish News
Welcome to Hanun: Israel to establish new community along Gaza border
Israel’s Cabinet voted on Sunday to establish a new community along the border with the Gaza Strip. The future town, to be named Hanun, will be located in the Sdot Negev Region and eventually be inhabited by some 500 families. “The establishment of the community is further evidence of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkey foils ISIS plot to bomb embassies, attack synagogues and churches
Turkish security forces have foiled an Islamic State terrorist plot to bomb the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands in Istanbul and target religious sites, including synagogues, in the city. According to Turkish media, authorities busted a cell of 15 ISIS terrorists who were planning attacks in response to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ehud Barak compares judicial-reform compromise to appeasement of Nazis
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Friday likened efforts by President Isaac Herzog to mediate between the coalition and opposition over the government’s proposed judicial reform to the West’s appeasement of Nazi Germany. Barak shared on social media an image of Herzog’s head superimposed on the body...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli forces arrest senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist
Israeli forces arrested a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative in Samaria overnight Saturday, according to Israeli and Palestinian media reports. Khader Adnan was one of several Palestinians detained by Israeli security forces on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, said the reports. He was arrested in his hometown of Arrabe, according to Wafa.
Cleveland Jewish News
Exclusive: Birthright Israel Foundation leader says he’s stepping down at year’s end
Over the course of his illustrious career, Israel “Izzy” Tapoohi has helmed some of the most recognizable Israeli franchises, including Africa-Israel Investments, Bezeq, Israel Bonds and the Israel Electric Corporation. But, as he announces his retirement at year’s end, Tapoohi, 76, says nothing has been more fulfilling than...
Cleveland Jewish News
One rabbi’s lifesaving solution to help Odessa’s vulnerable Jews: jerry-rigged car batteries
This winter, the city of Odessa, Ukraine, feels like the heart of darkness. The city is constant bombardment by the Russian military, freezing nighttime temperatures commonly fall below zero, and electricity is only available for six hours per day: three in the morning and three at night. Amid these desperate...
Cleveland Jewish News
MDA signs deal with US group to provide medevac hospital services in Israel
The Magen David Adom (MDA) medical emergency response group has signed a partnership agreement with U.S.-based Hatzolah Air to jointly provide medevac hospital services in Israel. Hatzolah Air, headquartered in New York, operates a fleet of medivac aircraft and receives dozens of requests each month for aviation rescues in the...
Comments / 0