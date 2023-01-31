ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi city issues curfew after shooting death of 13-year-old boy Monday night

By Vicksburg Post Staff
 4 days ago
Leaders in one Mississippi city have issued a curfew after a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night.

Officials say the 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed just before midnight Monday in Vicksburg.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Speed Street, near Washington Street, Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

In addition to the child who died, a 15-year-old was shot in the foot during the incident and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning Tuesday at noon.

Minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, shall not be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places within the City from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Jan. 31 until further notice.

There are exceptions to this mandate.

After the recent untimely death of a minor in the City of Vicksburg, the Mayor said he is curtailing the rising violence and criminal acts being committed by and against children in the City.

This curfew protects children and is in the best interests of public health, safety and welfare, Flaggs said.

“As Mayor of the City of Vicksburg, if parents cannot keep their juvenile children off the streets and safe from danger, I have no choice but to step in and do that for them,” Flaggs said.

To read the entire proclamation, click here.

