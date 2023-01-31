ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 16...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
HOLBROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a power washer from a Medford store. A man allegedly removed a security cable and stole a power washer from Lowes,...
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store. Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located...
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located...
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 2

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On January 24, a local businessman alerted Southampton Village Police to an array of acts of identity theft in his business’s name over the last six months.... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... by...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

